InventionHome® Inventor Creates Inflatable Slide Attached to Windowsills that Facilitates Escape During Emergencies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mildrenia B. of Cincinnati, OH is the creator of the Escape Fire Shoot, an inflatable chute or slide designed to unfurl and inflate from a small case or backpack installed on a windowsill. The system latches and locks onto the windowsill, can be unzipped, and automatically inflates into a large chute or slide for quick and safe escape. The latches are located on the back and firmly secure the system to the windowsill.
There can be a ripcord or zipper mechanism that triggers an inflation device within the kit. Upon activation, the chute inflates and expands out of the window and toward the ground. Users can ride the chute down to safety, escaping the building fire before injury occurs. The chute helps people escape quickly until emergency response teams arrive for assistance.
Increasing awareness about fire safety among homeowners, building managers, and businesses has significantly boosted the demand for fire escape tools and devices. Keeping building inhabitants safe and offering a means of escape during emergencies is of utmost importance. Fire escape ladders are designed for quick deployment from windows or balconies and are a popular choice for fire safety; however, these can be difficult for people to maneuver down, especially elderly people and children.
Homeowners are increasingly investing in fire escape tools for personal safety, driven by greater awareness and availability of affordable products. Ease of use and innovation are important when it comes to safety features, and the Escape Fire Shoot is the perfect addition to any manufacturer’s product line. The device allows people to escape emergencies quickly and safely from any elevated area in a home, office, and more.
Mildrenia filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Escape Fire Shoot product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Escape Fire Shoot can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
