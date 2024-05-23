Arrest Made In Somerset County Murder

May 23, 2024

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – Following a grand jury indictment, Maryland State Police arrested a Crisfield man on charges connected to the murder of a man last year in Somerset County.

The Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office presented the case to the Somerset County Grand Jury on May 17, 2024. The Grand Jury returned an indictment against William Pruitt, 41, of Crisfield, Maryland. Pruitt is charged with first- and second-degree murder, armed robbery, use of a firearm in a felony/violent crime, armed carjacking, and other related charges. Pruitt is being held without bond at the Somerset County Detention Center in Westover, Maryland.

The victim, Dequan Javon Fields, 27, of Princess Anne, Maryland, was reported missing to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack on Jan. 12, 2023 after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful. A 2004 gold Dodge Durango belonging to Fields was located not long after his disappearance at the Deal Island Wildlife Nature Preserve in Somerset County. Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division located blood inside the vehicle. Police believe Fields and Pruitt knew each other.

Following the discovery of Fields’ vehicle, investigators conducted multiple searches of the area with assistance from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region, Special Operations Division, Aviation Command, and K9 Unit as well as the Maryland Natural Resources Police, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, and public volunteers.

The investigation revealed the vehicle, associated with Fields, was operated on Deal Island Road and the surrounding areas between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on January 10, 2023. Police are asking anyone in the area who many have surveillance footage observing Fields or his vehicle during the specified timeframe or has information relevant to the case, to contact Senior Trooper Allen at 443-298-9447 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his location. Callers may remain anonymous.

The search for Dequan Javon Fields is active and ongoing as the investigation continues.

William Pruitt

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov