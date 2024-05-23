1344344 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES STOCK SPLIT
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1344344 B.C. Ltd. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved of a forward (1,000-for-1) stock split of its issued and outstanding common shares. The stock split will be effective on May 23, 2024.
As a result of the stock split, every one (1) share of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares will be converted automatically into one thousand (1,000) issued and outstanding shares of the Company. The Company’s outstanding shares will increase from 36 common shares to 36,000 common shares. There will be no change to the Company’s CUSIP number.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Binyomin Posen
Chief Financial Officer and Director
T: (647) 982-2494
E: bposen@plazacapital.ca
Cautionary Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company.
Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that although it believes the expectations and material factors and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these expectations, factors and assumptions will prove to be correct, and these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
