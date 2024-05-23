Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market to Exhibit Rapid Growth Rate by 2034, Investigates DelveInsight

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Report:

The Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market size was valued USD 2,084 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2022, the United States dominated the market, representing about 53% of the total chronic spontaneous urticaria market, surpassing the combined market share of EU4, the UK, and Japan.

In 2022, Germany exhibited the largest market size among EU4 and the United Kingdom, reaching USD 160 million, followed by France.

In October 2023, The supplemental Biologics Licence Application (sBLA) for Dupixent® (dupilumab) to treat adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) that is not sufficiently controlled with the current gold standard of care, H1 antihistamine treatment, has been accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for review.

DelveInsight's analysis indicates that in 2022, there were about 4,154,234 total diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic urticaria across the 7MM. These figures are expected to rise in the forecast period from 2023 to 2034.

In 2022, within the 7MM, around 68% of the total diagnosed cases of chronic urticaria were categorized as CSU, while the remaining 32% were classified as CIndU.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, within EU4 and the UK, there was a notable predominance of female patients affected by chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). For instance, in Germany, approximately 97,142 male individuals and 229,935 female individuals were affected by CSU in 2022. These figures are anticipated to fluctuate during the forecast period (2023-2034).

In 2022, there were about 138,004 male cases and 379,253 female cases of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) in the US. These numbers are projected to rise by 2034.

Key Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Companies: Allakos, AstraZeneca, Biosana, Celldex Therapeutics, Celltrion, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, GI Innovation/Yuhan, Regeneron, GlaxoSmithKline, Taiho Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Gossamer Bio, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Mycenax Biotech, Novartis, Regeneron, Synermore Biologics, UCB Biopharma, United BioPharma, and others

Key Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapies: Ligelizumab, Remibrutinib (LOU064), Tezepelumab, CDX-0159, GI-301, Dupilumab (DUPIXENT), UB-221, MTPS9579A, Lirentelimab (AK002), TAS5315, rilzabrutinib, GDC-0853, AZD1981, Desloratadine, and others

The Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria is more prominent in females in comparison to males

The Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market dynamics.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Overview

Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), also known as chronic idiopathic urticaria, is a skin condition characterized by the recurrent appearance of hives (wheals or welts) and/or angioedema (swelling in deeper layers of the skin) for a duration of at least six weeks. It is termed "spontaneous" because the hives and swelling occur without an identifiable trigger or external stimulus. CSU can be associated with significant discomfort, itching, and distress, impacting the quality of life of affected individuals.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

Prevalent Cases of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapies and Key Companies

Ligelizumab: Novartis

Remibrutinib (LOU064): Novartis

Tezepelumab: Amgen

CDX-0159: Celldex Therapeutics

GI-301: GI Innovation

Dupilumab (DUPIXENT): Sanofi/ Regeneron

UB-221: United BioPharma

MTPS9579A: Genentech

Lirentelimab (AK002): Allakos Inc.

TAS5315: Taiho Pharma

rilzabrutinib: Sanofi

GDC-0853: Genentech, Inc.

AZD1981: AstraZeneca

Desloratadine: Organon and Co

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Drivers

Treatment Side Effects with Currently Available Treatment

Economic Burden on Patients

Increase in Research and Development Activities

Increasing Market Size

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Barriers

Lack of Understanding of Disease Pathology

Approaching Patent Cliff

Scope of the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Companies: Allakos, AstraZeneca, Biosana, Celldex Therapeutics, Celltrion, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, GI Innovation/Yuhan, Regeneron, GlaxoSmithKline, Taiho Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Gossamer Bio, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Mycenax Biotech, Novartis, Regeneron, Synermore Biologics, UCB Biopharma, United BioPharma, and others

Key Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapies: Ligelizumab, Remibrutinib (LOU064), Tezepelumab, CDX-0159, GI-301, Dupilumab (DUPIXENT), UB-221, MTPS9579A, Lirentelimab (AK002), TAS5315, rilzabrutinib, GDC-0853, AZD1981, Desloratadine, and others

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria current marketed and Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria emerging therapies

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Dynamics: Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market drivers and Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

3. SWOT analysis of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

4. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Overview at a Glance

6. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Disease Background and Overview

7. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

9. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Unmet Needs

11. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Emerging Therapies

12. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Drivers

16. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Barriers

17. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Appendix

18. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

