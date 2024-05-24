Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,154 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,458 in the last 365 days.

BioSteel Strengthens Commitment to Professional Sports Teams

Athlete's bag with an abundance of BioSteel products.

BioSteel announces an exclusive program for NHL, MLB, NFL, NBA and MLS teams, reinforcing its leadership in sports hydration.

We are thrilled to offer this exclusive program to professional teams. It's a testament to our commitment to supporting athletes at every level, helping them achieve peak performance.”
— Dan Crosby, CEO
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioSteel, a leader in clean and effective hydration solutions, proudly announces a groundbreaking initiative to further solidify its presence in professional sports. Trusted by teams across the [NHL](https://nhl.com), [MLB](https://mlb.com), [NFL](https://nfl.com), [NBA](https://nba.com), and MLS (https://mlssoccer.com), BioSteel is now offering a special credit to these professional teams, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in sports hydration.

Enhancing Performance at the Pinnacle of Sports

BioSteel has become synonymous with superior hydration for athletes. This initiative ensures that professional teams in these major leagues have easy access to BioSteel's support, aiding their pursuit of excellence on and off the field.

"We are thrilled to offer this special credit to professional teams. It's a testament to our commitment to supporting athletes at every level, helping them achieve peak performance with the clean and effective hydration they need," said Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel. "Our goal is to provide all athletes with the resources they need to succeed, whether they're playing in a professional league or training for their next big game."

A Commitment to All Athletes

While this offer is extended to professional teams, BioSteel remains deeply committed to all its customers — from weekend warriors to elite athletes. The company recognizes and appreciates the loyalty and support of its broader consumer base, who choose BioSteel for their hydration needs. BioSteel's mission has always been to enhance performance and overall wellness for everyone.

Why Professional Teams?

By offering this credit to professional teams, BioSteel aims to showcase the undeniable quality and effectiveness of its support. The visibility and trust placed in the brand by professional athletes continue to reinforce its status as a favorite among athletes of all levels. This initiative is not just about partnership but about fostering a deeper connection with the sporting community and highlighting the benefits that customers experience daily.

Continued Excellence and Innovation

BioSteel's dedication to innovation and excellence is unwavering. As it extends this support to professional teams, the company will also continue to expand and improve its services, ensuring that all consumers benefit from the latest advancements in sports hydration.

For more details about this program, please visit [BioSteel Pro Team Program](https://biosteel.com/pages/pro-teams).

**About BioSteel Sports Inc.:** BioSteel is a leading provider of premium, healthy hydration and nutritional supplements designed to support active living. Founded in 2009, BioSteel has emerged as a trailblazer in the industry, driven by innovation and a commitment to clean ingredients that enhance physical performance. Visit [www.biosteel.com](https://www.biosteel.com/) for more information.

Dave Carcamo
BioSteel Sports Inc.
PR@biosteel.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

BioSteel Strengthens Commitment to Professional Sports Teams

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more