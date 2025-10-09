BioSteel Powers the Matterhorn Fit All Path Series — The Premier Hockey Recruiting Event Coming to Canada

BioSteel - Matterhorn Fit - All Path Series 2025

Clean. Elite. Connected. NCAA and Major Junior prospects gain exposure, education, and support in the BioSteel-powered All Path Series.

This partnership with Matterhorn Fit is about more than hockey—it’s about giving the next generation of athletes a cleaner, smarter path forward.” — Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioSteel , the leader in clean sports hydration trusted by elite athletes worldwide, is proud to announce its title partnership with Matterhorn Fit for the launch of the All Path Series powered by BioSteel — a groundbreaking event that’s set to become the most desirable recruiting showcase ever to come to Canada.Taking place in Tecumseh, Montreal, and Calgary in 2026, the All Path Series unites NCAA programs, Major Junior organizations, and top players from across North America under one roof — creating an unmatched platform for exposure, education, and opportunity.The timing of this series couldn’t be more significant. Following the new rule change allowing Major Junior players to compete in NCAA hockey, the All Path Series powered by BioSteel will serve as a bridge between two of the most prestigious development systems in the world.“BioSteel has always stood for the next generation of clean, elite performance,” said Dan Crosby, CEO at BioSteel. “Partnering with Matterhorn Fit — an organization that shares our commitment to excellence and athlete development — allows us to empower players with both opportunity and education. The All Path Series represents the future of hockey.”The series, produced by Matterhorn Fit Events, has built a reputation as the gold standard in elite showcases, trusted by NCAA and professional programs across North America. Each stop of the All Path Series will feature:- Elite on-ice competition in front of NCAA and Major Junior scouts- Comprehensive education sessions on eligibility, recruiting, and development paths- Networking opportunities connecting players, coaches, and organizations- BioSteel-fueled recovery and hydration stations supporting peak performance throughout the event“The Matterhorn Fit All Path Series powered by BioSteel is more than a showcase — it’s a movement to educate and connect the entire hockey community,” said Ryan Vesce, CEO of Matterhorn Fit and former NHL player. “This partnership with BioSteel reflects our shared vision to elevate development and give players the clarity they need to reach the next level.”Players can request registration now at matterhornfitevents.com.Spots are limited, and demand is expected to exceed capacity as NCAA and Major Junior participation continues to grow.Together, BioSteel and Matterhorn Fit are redefining what’s possible for the next generation of hockey players — clean. elite. connected.About BioSteelBioSteel is a leading sports nutrition brand trusted by top athletes, teams, and organizations worldwide. Known for its premium, clean-label products that support optimal performance and recovery, BioSteel offers a wide range of hydration, protein, and recovery solutions designed to fuel athletes at every stage of their journey. BioSteel’s commitment to quality and innovation makes it the perfect partner for Matterhorn Fit in empowering the next generation of hockey players.For more information about BioSteel, visit biosteel.com.About Matterhorn FitFounded in 2018, Matterhorn Fit is a first-to-market, rapidly expanding provider of neurological rehabilitation and fitness services that is shaking up the traditional rehabilitation industry. Through the massive success of its proprietary process called the Matterhorn Method, the company delivers lightning-fast outcomes for people across all ages and abilities. Matterhorn Fit has been transformative for professional athletes, Olympians, and everyday active individuals.To request registration for one of Matterhorn Fit’s exclusive events please visit matterhornfitevents.com.To bring a Matterhorn Fit franchise to a community near you, please visit matterhornfitfranchise.com.

