BioSteel Announces Multi-Year Partnership with BC Hockey, Expanding Support Across Elite Pathways in British Columbia

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioSteel Sports Inc. is proud to announce a new multi-year partnership with BC Hockey , marking a significant investment in the development of elite and high-performance athletes across the province. Through this agreement, BioSteel becomes the Official Sports Drink and Sports Nutrition Partner of both the BC Hockey Program of Excellence (POE) and the British Columbia Elite Hockey League (BCEHL).The partnership ensures clean, trusted hydration and performance nutrition support for athletes across the Male U16 and Women’s U18 Programs of Excellence, as well as all four leagues of the BCEHL, representing 29 teams competing at the top levels of youthhockey in British Columbia.“Our commitment has always been to fuel athletes who are determined to reach their highest potential,” said Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel. “Partnering with BC Hockey allows us to support the province’s next generation of talent with the clean, reliable hydration they need—while contributing to a system built on development, community, and long-term athlete success.”BC Hockey CEO Cameron Hope highlighted the impact of the collaboration, noting, “BioSteel has demonstrated a long-standing dedication to amateur sport in Canada. Their support enhances our programs and strengthens the athlete experience across our high-performance environment.”Strengthening the Athlete Pipeline in British ColumbiaWith this partnership, BioSteel will directly support teams across:● U18 Female AAA●U18 Integrated AAA●U17 AAA●U15 AAAThis includes hydration product support, bench branding, and integrated visibility across major events and program initiatives.A Continued Commitment to Grassroots and Elite DevelopmentBioSteel’s partnership with BC Hockey builds on the company’s established track record of investing in youth, grassroots, and high-performance athlete development. To date, BioSteel has achieved the following:● Supported more than 5,000 teams each year through grassroots programs that provide clean, trusted hydration and performance support to young athletes.● Reinvested over $4 million into community sport, helping reduce financial barriers for families and increasing access to quality sport experiences.● Developed the BioSteel Teams App , a team-management platform that centralizes scheduling, communication, fundraising tools, and performance focused engagement.● Produced the “Built from Steel” docuseries, which highlights the development journeys of athletes training at the BioSteel Sports Academy and showcases the determination required to compete at the highest levels.● Promoted the belief that Steel Sharpens Steel, a core value that encourages young athletes to build resilience, discipline, and strength both in sport and in their daily lives.About BioSteelFounded in 2009, BioSteel is a leading sports nutrition company dedicated to creating clean, high-quality hydration and performance products trusted by professional athletes, teams, and active individuals worldwide. Made without artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives, BioSteel products are NSF Certified for Sport and designed to support performance at every level—from grassroots to elite competition. BioSteel is committed to giving back to sport and supporting the next generation of athletes through meaningful partnerships and community-driven initiatives.About BC HockeyBC Hockey is a non-profit organization and the governing body for amateur hockey in British Columbia. With more than 60,000 participants, BC Hockey is dedicated to leading, developing, and promoting positive lifelong hockey experiences.

