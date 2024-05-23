Celebrating Excellence: Sharon C. Jenkins Receives Prestigious 2024 Texas Authors Advocate Award
Inspiring, Empowering, and Educating Authors to Soar to New Literary HeightsHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a tribute to literary enthusiasm and dedication, Sharon C. Jenkins of Houston, Texas, has been honored with the 2024 Texas Authors Advocate Award. This prestigious accolade, awarded by the Texas Authors Institute of History, Inc., recognizes Jenkins' unwavering commitment to supporting Texas-based writers and their craft.
Affectionately known as "Super Author Granny," Jenkins is a best-selling, award-winning author, and a leader in business communications, entrepreneurship, book coaching, publishing, and marketing. By day, she excels as an entrepreneur; by night, she transforms into "Super Author Granny," a formidable literary force. Jenkins is passionate about empowering authors and helping grandparents preserve their life stories as legacies. She is currently pursuing a DSC in Strategic Communications and stands as a trailblazer in both literary and Christian circles. Her radiant presence and profound wisdom continue to inspire all who encounter her.
The announcement of Mrs. Jenkins' honor will be made during the Lone Star Festival in Seguin, Texas, on June 1, 2024.
This recognition highlights her dedication to championing the endeavors of Texas Authors, a cause deeply resonating with her community.
The Texas Authors Advocate Award allows Mrs. Jenkins to display a bespoke logo on her website, showcasing her endorsement of Texan literary talent. She will also receive a commemorative plaque, symbolizing her pivotal role in nurturing literary voices.
Additionally, Mrs. Jenkins will enjoy a complimentary vendor booth at the 2025 Lone Star Festival, scheduled for June 7–8, 2025, in Austin, Texas. This booth will provide a platform for her to exhibit her literary works, support fellow authors, and promote Texas' rich literary landscape.
In recognition of her achievements, Mrs. Jenkins' remarkable story will be featured in the upcoming July 2024 issue of the Texas Authors Magazine, amplifying her advocacy on a broader scale.
B. Alan Bourgeois, Director and Founder of the Texas Authors Institute of History, Inc., expressed profound gratitude for Mrs. Jenkins' enduring support of Texan writers. He conveyed the organization's delight in honoring her outstanding contributions to the literary community.
As Mrs. Jenkins anticipates the arrival of her award package, her neighbors and fellow literary enthusiasts celebrate this significant recognition of her tireless advocacy for Texas Authors. An example of her commitment to empowerring aspiring authors is her 2024 Authorship Summit featuring literary giants like W. Terry Whalin, Michelle Stimpson, Brian Jud, Sharon Norris Elliott, Rita Mills, and Sandy Lawrence.
Sharon C. Jenkins' receipt of the Texas Authors Advocate Award stands as a beacon of inspiration, encouraging others to champion the diverse voices and narratives that define the Lone Star State's vibrant literary fabric.
For inquiries or further information about Mrs. Jenkins' commendable efforts, please contact B. Alan Bourgeois at the Texas Authors Institute of History, Inc., or Marina Coryat, CEO of Refined Communications, at marinacoryat@gmail.com.
