Author Maria C. Palmer Takes America on a Flavorful Journey with Treasured Family Recipes from The Primadonna Restaurant
On the Rocks, a narrative nonfiction story, chronicles the journey of restaurateur personality Joseph Costanzo, Jr.
Maria C. Palmer's, On the Rocks, is a prime example of how a life story can be transformative. Writing about her father's journey was not only redemptive for him, but also for his legacy.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maria Costanzo Palmer, acclaimed author of the award-winning book On the Rocks, is embarking on a culinary odyssey across the United States, bringing the beloved recipes of The Primadonna Restaurant to kitchens nationwide. Her upcoming event at Pittsburgh Cook’n Book promises an immersive experience, where attendees will learn to craft Ricotta gnocchi and marinara sauce straight from the pages of her culinary biography, followed by an engaging discussion with Maria and her co-author.
— Sharon C. Jenkins, The 2024 Authorship Summit Host
Palmer's literary prowess earned her recognition as a Page Turner Award Finalist for *On the Rocks*, a gripping narrative chronicling the legacy of her father, Joseph Costanzo Jr., a titan in the restaurant industry. With a career marked by culinary innovation and accolades, Costanzo captivated patrons at The Primadonna Restaurant in McKees Rocks, PA, garnering national acclaim and even venturing into the realm of bottled salad dressings and branded apparel.
The journey documented in *On the Rocks* is not merely a tribute to gastronomic excellence but a testament to resilience in the face of adversity. Palmer candidly shares her experience as the daughter of a celebrated restaurateur who faced unexpected challenges, including her father's incarceration, which led her to champion causes like Get on the Bus, a nonprofit dedicated to reuniting families separated by the justice system.
As a sought-after speaker at The 2024 Authorship Summit, Maria Palmer captivates audiences with her poignant narrative, shedding light on the intricate tapestry of family, food, and forgiveness woven throughout On the Rocks. Her multifaceted presence extends to platforms like Clubhouse and Food and Beverage Magazine Live, where she continues to inspire and engage with enthusiasts from all walks of life. Summit host, Sharon C. Jenkins had this to say about Maria, "Maria C. Palmer's, On the Rocks, is a prime example of how a life story can be transformative. Writing about her father's journey was not only redemptive for him, but also for his legacy."
For those eager to join Maria on her culinary voyage and delve into the heartwarming tale of The Primadonna Restaurant, Pittsburgh Cook’n Book presents a unique opportunity to savor the flavors of tradition and indulge in the art of storytelling.
For more information about Maria C. Palmer and her upcoming events, follow her on Facebook and Instagram @joecostanzoprimadonna, and on Twitter @mariacpalmer.
TMCWS MEDIA CONTACT
Brianna Sanchez
va@mcwritingservices.com
Brianna Sanchez
The Master Communicator's Writing Services
email us here