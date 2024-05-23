European Shortages Monitoring Platform Essentials and Industry Reporting Requirements, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 24 June 2024, 10:00 (CEST) to 24 June 2024, 12:30 (CEST)

The European Shortages Monitoring Platform (ESMP) Essentials and Industry Reporting Requirements Webinar aims to provide an overview of the ESMP and the information that will be reported through it by the pharmaceutical industry once it is operational.

The event is aimed at all Marketing Authorisation Holders (MAHs) in the EU/EEA.



During this session, the ESMP team will explain EMA shortages management processes at EU level, ESMP milestones and dependencies, and data elements in scope of reporting requirements to the EMA through the ESMP. Additionally, there will be an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the webinar through a dedicated Slido.



As the first go-live of the ESMP approaches in Q4 2024, launching routine shortage reporting for centrally authorised products (CAPs) by MAHs, this webinar is part of a series of events planned throughout the year to promote awareness and knowledge about the platform. The EMA aims to equip marketing authorisation holders with all essential insights and information needed to navigate the platform effectively when it is live.

The webinar will be broadcasted, recorded, and available on the event page shortly after the event.

