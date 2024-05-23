$32 Million, c1916 ‘The Knoll House’, the Largest Estate in Pasadena, California, to Auction via Concierge Auctions

2 Oak Knoll Terrace in Pasadena, California is a fully restored trophy estate with hand-crafted original finishes Built by architect Myron Hunt in 1916, expanded by Gordon Kaufmann with Entertainment Gallery by Ladd & Kelsey Located on a private cul-de-sac, steps from The Langham Huntington Hotel Art exhibition space and lavish entertaining gallery were designed by renowned architects Kelsey & Ladd Swimming pool, covered pavilion, and luxurious summer kitchen

The mansion home & entertainment gallery boasts architectural notoriety with designs by three top architects—Myron Hunt, Gordon Kaufmann AIA, and Ladd & Kelsey.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘The Knoll House,’ a historic c1916 estate located in Pasadena, California, designed by renowned Los Angeles architect Myron Hunt and later expanded by Gordon Kaufmann AIA, is set to be auctioned this month through Concierge Auctions in collaboration with Josh Flagg, star of Bravo TV’s long-running “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” television show, of Compass, and Darrell Done and Carol Chua of Coldwell Banker Realty. The estate holds the title of Pasadena’s largest trophy home, and was recently fully restored, blending handcrafted, historic finishes with modern construction. Listed at $32 million, starting bids are expected between $10 million to $18 million, with bidding set to open 19 June and close 9 July via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace.

Located at 2 Oak Knoll Terrace, ‘The Knoll House’ offers over 32,000 square feet, with 12,300 square feet of residence and 20,500 square feet of entertainment gallery, spread across seven bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, and 11 half bathrooms. Nestled on a tranquil private cul-de-sac, the home occupies 2.38 acres of land.

‘The Knoll House’ represents a rare opportunity to own a distinctive estate property featuring two remarkable turnkey structures. The first is an exquisite residence designed by two of America’s foremost architects: Myron Hunt, renowned for his work on iconic landmarks such as the Huntington Library, the Langham Huntington Hotel, the Rose Bowl Stadium, and the Hollywood Bowl, and Gordon Kaufmann, acclaimed architect of the Caltech Athenaeum, the Los Angeles Times Building, and the Hollywood Palladium. The second structure is an exceptional entertainment gallery crafted by noted architects Ladd and Kelsey, known for their work at the Norton Simon Museum.

The building’s current owners have spared no expense in meticulously restoring and renovating the property, guaranteeing the preservation of its architectural significance and historical importance. The result is a completely modernized estate, perfect for both intimate gatherings and large-scale events and offering unmatched indoor and outdoor entertainment facilities. Notably, this estate stands alone as the only known property in the nation to combine a fully restored historically significant home with a museum-grade entertainment gallery, further cementing its status as a pinnacle of luxury living.

Inside, the residence boasts a plethora of luxurious features, each crafted to enhance its historical charm and modern comfort. The grandeur of the Paonazzo marble great room fireplace serves as a striking focal point, complemented by eight additional fireplaces scattered throughout the home, adding warmth and elegance to various rooms. Soaring ceilings create an expansive atmosphere, accentuated by Quantum wood windows that flood the interiors with natural light while framing picturesque views of the surrounding landscape.

In the heart of the home, the chef's kitchen beckons with two islands and custom cabinetry, offering a culinary haven for the discerning chef. Adjacent, a breakfast room and butler's pantry provide convenient spaces for casual dining and seamless entertaining. For more formal occasions, the dining room boasts Zuber Passage Italian scenic wallpaper, creating an ambiance of timeless sophistication. A fully-restored English pub offers a cozy retreat for gatherings, while the family room provides a comfortable setting for relaxation.

The primary sanctuary is a true oasis, featuring dual marble spa baths and two dressing rooms/walk-in closets with onyx counters that offer a luxurious retreat at the end of the day. A home office provides a productive workspace, while six hidden doors add an element of intrigue and functionality throughout the residence. Commercial-grade elevators ensure easy access to all levels of the home, catering to both convenience and accessibility.

Stepping outside, electric wrought-iron property gates lead to a reclaimed brick paver drive, setting the stage for the estate's impressive outdoor amenities. Outside, the estate transforms into an entertainer's paradise, with a swimming pool and spa, pavilion, and outdoor kitchen complete with a Wolf barbecue and Valoriani wood-burning pizza oven. A custom fire pit, bocce court, and Zen garden designed by Kohei Owatari provide endless opportunities for outdoor enjoyment, surrounded by mature trees and meticulously landscaped grounds.

Additional spaces include an entertaining gallery capable of hosting up to 400 guests, ideal for a museum space, art exhibition, or a personal collection display. A two-story atrium art museum, a hand-carved Tiki bar and fountain, a 46-seat movie theater with acoustic paneling, a game room, a billiards room, a poker room, a home gym, separate guest apartment, a brick and wood 2,500-bottle wine cellar, and a gift wrapping room ensure that every aspect of luxurious living is catered to. With an attached garage boasting 5 spaces, this extraordinary estate offers the epitome of opulent living in Pasadena.

"In the prime locale of Pasadena, this estate perfectly embodies the fusion of history and contemporary living, providing a unique chance for buyers to acquire a historically rich property tailored to modern lifestyles," stated Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions. "At Concierge Auctions, we excel in connecting sellers with discerning buyers who cherish both luxury and heritage for distinctive properties such as ‘The Knoll House’."

“This sprawling estate celebrates a rich architectural history, and is today a shining example of a timeless aesthetic,” said Flagg. “The Knoll House is a spectacularly restored example of the grand trophy estates that once marked the pinnacle of refined living—and still do today.”

“The Knoll Estate is a one-of-a-kind convergence of unparalleled luxury and rich historical design, all embedded in one of the most desirable communities in the world,” said Done. “Its next owner will enjoy a living experience known only to a few others—this is an opportunity not to be missed.”

Nestled just below Old Pasadena, Oak Knoll boasts an exclusive ambiance, winding streets shaded by mature trees, and outstanding educational institutions. Positioned conveniently close to major highways such as the 210 and 110, the neighborhood offers a mere ten-mile journey to Downtown L.A. and easy access to key studio centers in Glendale, Burbank, and Universal City. Minutes away, residents have the opportunity to explore the unique boutique shopping scene amid Old Pasadena's Art Deco and Victorian buildings or luxuriate in treatments at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa, just a stone's throw from Oak Knoll. Notable cultural landmarks, including the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Gardens, and the Norton Simon Museum, grace the area, enriching the community with their presence. Spanning 4,200 acres, Griffith Park presents boundless recreational activities such as hiking and horseback riding, alongside attractions like the Griffith Observatory, L.A. Zoo, and the iconic Hollywood sign, all within reach. Seamlessly merging suburban tranquility with urban vitality, Pasadena offers a rich tapestry of cultural experiences and amenities for its residents to savor, with easy access to Hollywood Burbank Airport just 25 minutes away and LAX a convenient 30 miles distant.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

2 Oak Knoll Terrace is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.