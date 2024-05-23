Councilmember Jawando's Statement on the FY25 Operating Budget

MARYLAND, May 23 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 23, 2024

From the Office of Councilmember Will Jawando

Councilmember expresses deep reservations about MCPS funding in approved budget

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando made the following statement about the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Operating Budget. The Council made their final vote on the operating budget today, May 23.

“Last week, I voted to approve a budget that was thoughtful and well-intentioned. However, I strenuously objected to the insufficient funding for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) in the budget. As chair of the Education and Culture Committee, I have grown more concerned over the last week about the funding level and the impending impact on MCPS students, teachers and staff.

“The Council received communications this morning from MCPS. The Board of Education held a closed session this morning to discuss the impact of the level of funding we gave preliminary approval to last week. In response to the cuts, the system is looking at the possibility of 143 teachers that will be subject to a Reduction in Force. And they are looking at an additional 177 teachers that have been offered contracts for next year who will have their offers rescinded. Together, that is a potential reduction of as many as 320 teachers and that will lead to increased class sizes and strain on our workforce.

“Furthermore, CollegeTracks, restorative justice stipends and other student supports, like social workers, are also in danger. I don't believe we can afford to let this happen. Our educators and students need more support, not less. The impact of these cuts will be felt in every school and disproportionately by our most vulnerable students and families. Because of this reality, I cannot in good conscience vote for this level of cuts to the MCPS budget. As a result, today I voted to abstain on the MCPS budget. I am deeply troubled by the lack of funding and the potential long-term consequences for our students, educators and the County as a whole. We must do better to ensure that every child in Montgomery County has access to a high-quality education and that our educators have the resources and support they need to succeed.

“I am committed to continuing to work closely with MCPS leadership and my colleagues on the Council to try to find solutions to address this funding gap and ensure that our school system remains strong and well-equipped to serve every child in Montgomery County.”

# # #