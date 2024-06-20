WITH PRIDE MONTH UNFOLDING, NEW MEMOIR HAILS ONE MAN’S ADVERSITY, RESILIENCE AND COURAGE
I’M NOT DEAD…YET: How I Turned My Misfortunes into Strengths by Dr. Joshua J. Caraballo
Caraballo uplifts, enlightens, and encourages a clear-cut view of his experiences as a homage to resilience and inner strength.”UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Pride Month celebrates the many contributions from the LGBTQ+ community to history, society and cultures worldwide, as well as reminding us of the struggles it has battled to overcome, a new memoir provides a connection point for those facing or who have faced similar hardships, and a beacon of hope and empowerment for anyone in need of strength.
— Booklife
In I'M NOT DEAD...YET: HOW I TURNED MY MISFORTUNES INTO STRENGTHS, Industrial-Organizational Psychologist Dr. Joshua J. Caraballo takes readers on an unforgettable journey through the depths of his personal struggles and triumphant resilience. With poignant honesty and raw vulnerability, Joshua shares his battles with mental health, addiction, self-hate, surviving cancer, and coming to terms with his queer identity.
Joshua documents in vivid detail his experiences fighting Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, life decisions that led to his eventual incarceration, and identifying as a Puerto Rican cisgender gay man that presented societal and inner self challenges. Through it all, Joshua illustrates that despite monumental setbacks, it is possible to emerge stronger and more resilient.
Readers will glean valuable insights into the power of resilience, the lessons inherent in adversity, and the importance of self-acceptance free from judgment. Joshua's narrative offers coping mechanisms for societal taboos, strategies for managing mental and physical health challenges, and a profound message about the significance of self-acceptance.
Joshua's perspective is both unique and universal. His memoir speaks to individuals seeking inspiration, understanding of the human condition, and guidance on navigating various challenges, especially those within the LGBTQ+ community.
The writing style is marked by maturity, heartfelt introspection, vivid descriptions, and relatable anecdotes that evoke a spectrum of emotions. Themes of survival, empowerment, overcoming adversity, self-discovery, and the journey toward self-love and acceptance resonate throughout the narrative.
Joshua's memoir is not just a story; it is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of embracing one's truth.
The book has already garnered much acclaim:
“A compelling memoir about adversity, resilience, and having the courage to own your truth…A storyteller, actor, and artist from his youth, Caraballo invites readers into his life with poignant clarity and courage. He shares coping mechanisms utilized in his youth and lessons learned in adulthood.” -- Susan Morris from Independent Book Review
“Caraballo reconciles the murky aspects of shaping his identity, self-perception, and life choices with a nod to how his early religious upbringing may have affected his concept of freedom. Throughout, he uplifts, enlightens, and encourages a clear-cut view of his experiences as a homage to resilience and inner strength.” –Booklife (Publisher’s Weekly)
I’M NOT DEAD…YET is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
For readers seeking solace, inspiration, and the courage to confront their own challenges head-on, I'M NOT DEAD...YET is poised to make a meaningful contribution to the literary landscape, offering hope and healing to all who turn its pages.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr. Joshua Caraballo is an Industrial-Organizational Psychologist currently residing in Denver, Colorado. His career trajectory has centered on the themes of inspirational storytelling and applied science for the sake of human betterment, especially for those who have been historically marginalized and oppressed. Joshua has a deep passion for human flourishing, awe-inspiring experiences in nature, and anything involving cats. Visit www.drjosh.solutions.
Dr. Joshua Caraballo
Dr. Joshua Caraballo
+1 954-336-1191
info@drjosh.solutions
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram