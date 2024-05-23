InFO Highlights Approaches With Extended Visual Segment

May 23, 2024

The FAA recently published interim guidance on standard instrument approaches with an extended visual segment. InFO 24005 – Instrument Approach Operations with a Visual Guidance Fix (VGF) and an Extended Visual Segment – that provides pilots and instructors with important information on these unique approaches.

In 2019, on recommendation from the Commercial Aviation Safety Team, the FAA established public Required Navigation Performance Approach (RNP APCH) procedures that offer continuous advisory lateral and vertical guidance in an extended visual segment leading to the landing runway threshold.

These approaches include RNAV (GPS) Runway 33 at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), RNAV (GPS) Z Runway 13L and RNAV (GPS) Z Runway 13R at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and RNAV (GPS) X Runway 31 at New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA).

These approaches will eventually replace RNAV visual approaches, which are proprietary and built by individual operations and require specific FAA approval to use.

While the approaches at JFK and LGA are currently the most relevant for business aircraft operators, NBAA and industry partners are advocating for a similar approach at New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport (TEB) for Runway 1.

“The advantages of these approaches are immense,” said Richard Boll, chair, NBAA’s Domestic Operations Committee, Airspace and Flight Technologies Subcommittee. “They are true instrument approaches and will be in standard navigation databases. No additional pilot training or qualifications or operator approvals are required.

“There are other airports where we believe RNAV approaches with VGF and an extended visual segment will be greatly effective,” Boll added.

RNP APCH procedures with a VGF and an extended visual segment have unique features, including the final approach track offset from runway centerline and a published visual ground track beginning at the VGF which includes reference waypoints and recommended altitudes.

Flight department managers, chief pilots, directors of operations and instructors should ensure pilots are familiar with the procedures described in the InFO.

The FAA will include this information in a future advisory circular, the Aeronautical Information Manual and U.S. Aeronautical Information Publication.

RNP APCH procedures do not establish new regulations nor is a specific operations specification or letter of authorization required, aside from C052 ensuring RNAV (GPS) approaches to lateral navigation minima are authorized.