MPD Searching for Suspect Vehicle in Southeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect vehicle used in a Southeast robbery.

On Monday, May 20, 2024, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the victim was walking in the 200 block of K Street, Southeast, when two suspects approached him. One suspect produced a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in a 4-door sedan.

The suspect vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24076329

