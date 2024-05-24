WASD Announces Major Renovations and Upgrades at Lake Hazel Middle School in Collaboration with Studio H Architects
This project marks a significant investment in the future of our school and will create a learning environment that meets the needs of our students and staff for years to come.”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Ada School District is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to providing state-of-the-art facilities for its students and staff. In partnership with Studio H Architects, renovations and upgrades are set to commence at Lake Hazel Middle School (LHMS) in June of 2024.
Lake Hazel Middle School, serving 84 dedicated staff members and approximately 1000 middle school students in grades 6-8, has long been a cornerstone of education in our community. However, with its last major renovation dating back to its construction in 1980, the time has come to revitalize and modernize this beloved institution.
"We are incredibly excited about the upcoming renovations at Lake Hazel Middle School," said Cara Hinkson, Principal of Lake Hazel Middle School. "This project marks a significant investment in the future of our school and will create a learning environment that meets the needs of our students and staff for years to come."
The extensive renovations, expected to span over the next 3-4 years, will bring the building up to par with modern educational standards. Every aspect of the interior will undergo upgrades, including HVAC systems, plumbing, gymnasium, kitchen facilities, hallways, classrooms, and more. These enhancements will not only ensure that the school is ADA compliant but will also work to preserve and honor the rich traditions and legacies of Lake Hazel Middle School.
"We are honored to collaborate with West Ada School District on this transformative project," said Jessica Heggie, Lead Architect at Studio H Architects and LHMS alumna. "Our team is committed to designing spaces that inspire learning and foster a sense of community. Together, we aim to create an environment where every student can thrive."
Funding for the renovations will be provided entirely by the district's current plant facility levy, allocating $3 million annually towards this endeavor. Furthermore, at completion of the project, all existing portables on-site will be removed, streamlining and optimizing the campus layout.
It is important to note that while the interior of the school will undergo extensive improvements, the exterior will remain untouched, preserving the familiar facade that generations of students have come to know and love.
As we embark on this exciting journey of transformation, West Ada School District extends its deepest gratitude to the community for its ongoing support and commitment to excellence in education.
For more information about the renovations at Lake Hazel Middle School, please contact Niki Scheppers at scheppers.niki@westada.org or visit the Lake Hazel Middle School website.
