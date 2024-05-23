$30 Million to Expand Inpatient Psychiatric Care

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that a total of $30 million in state funding was awarded to nine community-based hospitals to add 109 new inpatient psychiatric beds statewide. Administered by the State Office of Mental Health, these awards can be used to cover design, property acquisition, and construction costs associated with adding new inpatient beds, which is among the priorities included in Governor Hochul's landmark $1 billion plan to strengthen New York’s mental health system.

“All New Yorkers should be able to access inpatient mental health care when and where they need it,” Governor Hochul said. “These awards will provide critical capital for projects that will add new inpatient beds for psychiatric care at community-based hospitals across the state, which will help to ensure all individuals living with serious mental illness or in crisis can access the care they need to recover.”

New York City-based hospitals will receive five awards totaling $19.1 million and upstate facilities will receive four awards totaling $11.7 million. The awards include:

$19.1 Million for New York City:

Episcopal Health Services, $1 million; adding four beds for adults.

Maimonides Medical Center, $5 million; adding 20 beds for youth.

Montefiore Medical Center, $3.1 million; adding 21 beds for youth.

New York City HHC – Bellevue, $5 million; adding 12 beds for youth.

Richmond Medical Center, $5 million; adding 10 beds for adults.

$11.7 Million for Upstate Facilities:

Rome Memorial Hospital, $1 million; adding four beds for adults.

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, $5 million; adding 10 beds for youth.

Samaritan Medical Center, $780,338; adding five beds for adults.

Columbia Memorial Hospital, $5 million; adding 23 beds for adults.

Article 28 licensed general hospitals and not-for-profit freestanding Article 31 psychiatric hospitals operating programs licensed or certified by OMH could apply for up to $5 million for projects to increase inpatient capacity. The funding can be used for opening new inpatient beds, including specialty psychiatric units to treat individuals dually diagnosed with mental health disorders. The funding can be used for construction, design costs, property acquisition, project administration and other related expenses, including permits and testing.

OMH Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Adding new psychiatric beds at community-based hospitals will help expand capacity across the state, providing better access to care for New Yorkers during a behavioral health crisis. This capital funding will help these facilities expand and grow their inpatient beds. These awards are part of Gov Hochul’s plan to transform the continuum of care for those in need of mental health services across the state.”

Governor Hochul’s landmark $1 billion plan to strengthen New York’s mental health care system has provided the funding needed to open new programs, expand effective initiatives and develop thousands of units of specialized housing to serve individuals living with mental illness. This plan is now helping to build early intervention and youth programs; expand access to behavioral health clinics and housing; and provide employment incentives for mental health care workers, while also improving insurance coverage, and adding hospital capacity so that the most seriously ill can receive the care they require.

The FY 2025 Enacted Budget continues Governor Hochul’s strong commitment to strengthening the state’s mental health care system and improving access for all New Yorkers. The budget includes $20 million to continue expanding school-based mental health clinic satellites, $19 million to provide critical care to young people outside of school environments, $33 million to build supports for individuals living with a mental illness who are involved in the criminal justice system, and $55 million to add 200 inpatient beds at state-operated psychiatric centers.