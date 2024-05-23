Submit Release
CAMS Rob Navarra Earns Information Security Certification

CAMS' Rob Navarra Achieves Prestigious Certified Information Systems Security Professional designation.

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAMS (Community Association Management Services) is excited to announce that Director of Information Security Rob Navarra has earned his Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification.

Navarra has worked in the information technology (IT) industry for over 20 years and has been with CAMS for more than a decade. He is responsible for developing and implementing security policies, risk management, incident response, strategic planning, compliance, leading security efforts, and strategic planning.

The CISSP certification is a globally recognized credential in information security. It demonstrates a high level of expertise and commitment to industry best practices, signifying that the recipient has advanced skills and knowledge of these best practices.

Hiram Armstrong, Director of Information Technology, is proud to see Navarra progress in his career.

“Earning the CISSP is one of the highest designations in the cyber security field,” remarked Armstrong. “We’re proud of Rob for this accomplishment, which will benefit the CAMS organization and its clients immensely.”

About Community Association Management Services
In business since 1991, CAMS is North and South Carolina’s premier community management company. With experienced local managers in each of its nine regions, CAMS provides innovative solutions to the community associations it serves. Additionally, CAMS was featured on Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. To learn more, visit www.camsmgt.com/choose-cams.

Sydney Jones
CAMS
+1 910-239-1348
