Grand Galvez Hosts Annual Wedding Vow Renewal Event-June 1 in Galveston

Grand Galvez has hosted hundreds of weddings since opening in 1911. The beautiful Oleander Garden at Grand Galvez will be the site of the 2024 Vow Renewal Ceremony.

Annual Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony Scheduled for Saturday June 1 at 10:00 am Event is Free and Open to the Public; Reservations Are Requested

GALVESTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Galvez creates romantic memories all year round, with hundreds of weddings held at the glamorous seaside hotel resort on Galveston Island. The Queen of the Gulf is the most pristine wedding venue in Galveston, surrounded by lush gardens, sprawling greens, and sparkling beaches.

Each year, couples are invited to renew their love as part of the Grand Galvez Annual Vow Renewal Ceremony:

• The event is scheduled in the Grand Galvez Oleander Garden on Saturday, June 1 at 10:00 am.

• 9:00 am until 9:30 am — Couples check-in outside the Terrace Ballroom

- All participants gather in the Terrace Ballroom.

• Shortly before 10:00 am — Couples will line up in the ballroom promenade with participating couples who have been married the longest at the front.

- The couples then proceed to the Oleander Garden for the ceremony.

- In case of rain, the ceremony will occur in the Terrace Ballroom.

• Minister Johnny Peden, a licensed and non-denominational ordained minster, will be the officiant for the moving 30-minute ceremony.

• A string trio will play romantic music.

• Open to the public at no charge. However, participation is limited to 60 married couples.

• Participants are asked to limit the number of guests they bring to 2-3 people, as the garden is small.

• Reservations are required by calling 409-765-7721 (opt 3/Sales) or via email to karla.barrier@grandgalvez.com

• A confirmation email will be sent.

• Grand Galvez gifts each couple with a triple rose nosegay and a matching boutonnière from Knapp Flower Shop in Galveston.

• Following the ceremony, Grand Galvez will host a small reception for participating couples in the Terrace Ballroom.

• Complimentary champagne, mimosas and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

"It is a joy to see married couples renew their vows at the Grand Galvez. Today's world needs more celebratory moments like this," said Darryl Hill, general manager of Grand Galvez.

Romantic Weddings and Memorable Meetings at Grand Galvez

Hundreds of weddings are held each year at Grand Galvez. With two ballrooms and over 13,000 square feet of meetings and event space along with sumptuous outdoor gardens, the experienced, dedicated wedding events team works with clients to design original, glamorous, and unforgettable events, including rehearsal dinners, wedding ceremonies, receptions, corporate meetings, reunions, and seated dinners.

About Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection

Located on Galveston Island and the sun-kissed shores of the Texas Gulf Coast, Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection – a stunning 219-guest room hotel that envelopes visitors with grand experiences and captivating, gracious services – is part of Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy’s diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels championing individuality. The hotel and resort have welcomed guests worldwide for more than 110 years. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the finest and only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast, is renowned as the “Queen of the Gulf” and the most haunted hotel in Texas.

Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations which emphasize great respect for the iconic architecture and historic design of the property. The focus is on the alluring, luxurious, glamorous and sophisticated reputation of Grand Galvez, creating an interpretation of modernism blended with the energy of the Jay Gatsby era.

The hotel has a long and storied history as a treasured vacation, wedding, and event destination for visitors from Texas, the surrounding states and beyond. Guests enjoy multiple dining and drinking experiences at Monarch restaurant, The Founders Bar and poolside with menus developed by the talented culinary team highlighting its commitment to culinary excellence and exceptional guest experiences. Grand Galvez embraces its longstanding, rich mark as an iconic and revered social destination.

Images courtesy of Grand Galvez/Seawall Hospitality LLC

