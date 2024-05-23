Cannabash 2024 Full Line Up Released
Grams & Jams Productions is thrilled to unveil it's full lineup for 2024 Cannabash Festival.
This year's lineup promises to provide attendees an affordable experience with a diverse combination of music and great live performances. We are excited to welcome everyone back this year.”BALDWIN, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grams & Jams Productions is thrilled to unveil the full lineup for the 2024 Cannabash festival, now extended to a three-day extravaganza from July 12th to July 14th, 2024. This year’s Cannabash promises to be bigger and better, featuring a diverse array of performances and activities designed to celebrate music and community spirit.
— Connie Maxim-Sparrow, Executive Producer, Grams & Jams Productions
Friday, July 12 – Rock and Roll Vibes Hosted by Blake Banks, who will also perform, the day kicks off the festival with a strong rock presence: The Smokin' Dobroleles, Act Casual, Heads in Motion - A Talking Heads Tribute Band, and headliner Cowboy Mouth.
Saturday, July 13 - Hip-Hop and Rap Showcase. Hosted by Willy J. Peso, the day features the "Stoned LIke Willy Set" with emerging Detroit artists: $limwiththepackk, Dre Dav, Nuddie Piper, Hilary CEO. Saturday also spotlights fresh talent from Grand Rapids: Huff the Goat, Joey Ochoa, Sonny Ski, Wuzee, Lady Ace Boogie & Friends, and E-Will. The noight continues with full sets from national artists, Devon the Dude, Riff Raff, and headliner Juicy J.
Sunday July 14 - Eclectic Mix and Funk. Hosted by Chad Rushing of K Rock Radio, the final day brings a diverse musical experience: Sophistafunk, Wayland, and headliner Soul Asylum. Sunday features a mix of funk, rock, and soulful performances, closing the festival with dynamic and uplifting music that appeals to a broad audience.
Special Ticket Promotion - Celebrate the Start of Summer 2024
To celebrate the start of summer, we are offering exclusive ticket deals:
Weekend Passes: Buy one, get one free with the promo code BOGOCB. Get your BOGO weekend passes here.
Individual Day Tickets: 25% off with the promo code 25%. Grab that discounted day pass.
Tickets start as low as $50.00. Don't wait, promotion only good while supplies last.
Learn More
For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, please visit Cannabash 2024.
Those interested in staying locally can find tons of lodging options on our website at Grams & Jams Accommodations and Lodging.
This Year's Sponsors
We are proud to have the support of our amazing sponsors:
Muha Meds, The Twisted Bee, High Tea, High Minded Cannabis, 305 Farms, Al Capones, Boreal Cannabis, EST Tech, Goat Grinder, Gold Crown, Golden Shores, Derive Travel, Sparrow Consulting, H & H Marketing, Lit Labs, Made By A Farmer, Misty Mountain Cannabis, Supergood, Rove, Strange Roots, Founders Brewing, Smokin' Cranes, MKX.
Sponsorship is still open for the next few weeks. If you are interested in becoming a part of Grams & Jams events, please email info@cannabashfest.com.
About Grams & Jams Productions
Founded in 2022, Grams & Jams Productions has quickly become a leader in the cannabis and entertainment industry, known for creating robust live music experiences grounded in community and culture. We pride ourselves on fostering an inclusive environment where everyone is welcome. For more information, visit our website at www.gramsandjams.com or contact us at info@cannabashfest.com.
Consuelo Maxim-Sparrow
Grams & Jams Productions
+1 231-670-5863
connie@hatchaplanmi.com
