Grams & Jams Productions Announces Revised 2024 Summer Music Schedule in Response to Community Feedback
In a testament to it's commitment to the community of Baldwin, Michigan, Grams & Jams Productions announces a revised schedule for it's 2024 Summer Season.
By modifying our event schedule, we are ensuring that our music experiences are more than just fun—they are a true collaboration with the community.”BALDWIN, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a testament to it's commitment to the community of Baldwin, Michigan, Grams & Jams Productions is proud to announce a revised schedule for our 2024 Summer Event Series. Responding directly to valuable community feedback, Grams & Jams has transformed its original plan of five separate music events into two multi-day concert experiences.
— Connie Maxim-Sparrow, Executive Producer, Grams & Jams Productions
Cannabash Returns for its Third Year - Expands to 3 Day Music Series
Grams & Jams Productions is excited to announce that Cannabash is returning for its third year, now expanded into a three-day event. Mark your calendars for July 12th, 13th, and 14th, 2024. This flagship festival celebrates its musical roots and community spirit, featuring an array of performances that cater to diverse tastes. Hosted by Willy J. Peso, Cannabash fans can look forward to seeing Soul Asylum, Blake Banks, DJ Jodi Dro, and DJ Prim, just to name a few. Full line up will be released in the coming weeks.
Introducing Summer Send Off
Building on the success of Cannabash, Grams & Jams Productions is thrilled to introduce a new event: Summer Send Off, scheduled for August 23rd and 24th, 2024. This event promises to be a memorable close to the summer with two days of music and community. Marcy Playground and so many more will be on the main stage, providing the best summer send off in Michigan.
Responsive and Responsible Planning
"We take the voice of the greater Baldwin community seriously and are committed to producing events that not only entertain but also enrich the local community, while respecting its residents," said Connie Maxim-Sparrow, Executive Producer, Grams & Jams Productions. "By modifying the event schedule, we are ensuring that the music experiences are more than just fun—they are a true collaboration with the community."
Ticket and Vendor Information
All individuals who have already purchased tickets should have received communication regarding the changes. We are committed to honoring all previous purchases. Customers who have proof of purchase and have not received a message are encouraged to reach out toinfo@cannabashfest.com for assistance.
Additionally, all sponsors and vendors who had registered for the original events have also been contacted. Should they have any further questions or require additional information, please email info@cannabashfest.com.
There are still sponsorship opportunities available, If you are interested in being a part of the Grams & Jams Season, please reach out to info@cannabashfest.com. For more information and to stay updated on our events and initiatives, please visit our website at www.gramsandjams.com or you can reach out to info@cannabashfest.com. Let’s get this party started!
About Grams & Jams Productions
Founded in 2022, Grams & Jams Productions has rapidly emerged as a leader in the cannabis and entertainment industry. Most known for it’s event, Cannabash, Grams & Jams Productions is the established entertainment industry leader in providing robust live music experiences founded in community and culture, addressing the stigma of public consumption. A place where everyone is welcome.
Consuelo Maxim-Sparrow
Grams & Jams Productions
+1 231-670-5863
connie@hatchaplanmi.com
Cannabash 2023 Recap