DMI Appliance Group Opens New 800,000 SF Warehouse
DMI Appliance Group, is thrilled to announce the successful move to a new, state-of-the-art warehouse facility.
As North America's longest-running cooperative buying group, DMI continually seeks to streamline operations and enhance efficiencies to benefit the organization and its members.”HAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic Marketing Incorporated, now doing business as DMI Appliance Group, is thrilled to announce the successful move to a new, state-of-the-art warehouse facility. This expansive 800,000-square-foot warehouse will enable DMI to sustain its growth and support the development of its members. In the first week of March, DMI relocated from its previous location to the new warehouse at 1369 Lamberton Rd, Suite A, Hamilton, New Jersey. This strategic move allows the company to remain in Hamilton while planning for a bright and prosperous future.
Alan Joskowicz, Executive Director at DMI, said, "As North America's longest-running cooperative buying group, DMI continually seeks to streamline operations and enhance efficiencies to benefit the organization and its members." The new warehouse is equipped with advanced cross-docking capabilities, allowing products to be received at one end of the facility and prepared for shipment at the other, effectively removing bottlenecks at the loading docks. Additionally, the expansive warehouse will enable DMI to store a more extensive inventory, encompassing a greater quantity of products and a broader selection of brands. DMI is excited about the numerous opportunities this move will create for the organization and its members.
DMI & Hilco Redevelopment Partners, the new building's owner, will hold an invite-only Grand Opening Ribbon-Cutting Event for the new location. Whirlpool, GE Appliances, Samsung, Middleby Residential, BSH Home Appliance, Summit Appliance, Milestone Distributors, LG Electronics, Element Electronics, Friedrich Air Conditioning, and HRP sponsor the event.
About DMI Appliance Group: Since 1957, DMI Appliance Group has been a cooperative buying group dedicated to helping member, independent appliance retailers compete with big-box competitors. Over the past six decades, DMI has become the longest-running, continuously operating warehouse group in the U.S. The group provides members with access to appliances at competitive prices and offers comprehensive business support services, including marketing, floor planning, events, and more.
About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP): HRP is a vertically integrated real estate investment and redevelopment company that reimagines, remediates, and redevelops obsolete industrial sites across the United States. We do all this with our uniquely holistic approach to development that prioritizes economic, community, and environmental sustainability.
