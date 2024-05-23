Đà Nẵng, German state ink MoU on cooperation

VIETNAM, May 23 - BERLIN — The central city of Đà Nẵng and Thuringia, a state in central Germany, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday establishing cooperation in the fields of human resources development, investment, trade, science, innovation and cultural exchange.

The MoU was signed by Chairman of the Đà Nẵng Party Committee Lê Trung Chinh and the Minister-President of Thuringia, Bodo Ramelow, at a meeting in the German state on Wednesday. This formed part of a working trip to Germany by a trade and investment promotion delegation from Đà Nẵng.

Chinh called on the Minister-President to continue helping Đà Nẵng connect with German organisations and enterprises so as to expand cooperative ties and assist the Vietnamese city in achieving its socio-economic development and cultural targets.

He said the working trip marks a new step forward in the two localities’ cooperation, and that Đà Nẵng hopes their partnership will generate numerous practical benefits in terms of not only economic and technological development, but also development in human resources and cultural exchange.

Calling on both sides to actively promote this MoU’s objectives, the Chairman voiced his belief that their close cooperation, partnership and friendship will develop sustainably and prosper.

In Thuringia, the Đà Nẵng delegation had a meeting with the state's development promotion organisation. They also visited some local enterprises and the Marienstift Arnstadt Hospital.

Cooperation between Đà Nẵng and Germany has reaped encouraging results in recent years.

Đà Nẵng has exported about US$30 million to Germany and imported some $23 million worth of goods from the European nation. It is currently home to 13 investment projects totalling over $11 million from German investors, focusing on such areas as hospitality, IT, construction consulting and transportation. — VNS