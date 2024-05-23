Hưng Yên prioritises Taiwanese semiconductor enterprises to invest in Industrial Park No. 5

VIETNAM, May 23 - HƯNG YÊN — A business delegation from the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association came to Hưng Yên to seek investment opportunities on Wednesday.

At the meeting, Chairman of Hưng Yên Provincial People's Committee Trần Quốc Văn reviewed the socio-economic situation, transport infrastructure, education and training and the implementation of industrial parks in the province.

At the same time, the Chairman also introduced potential ways to attract investment to Industrial Park No. 5.

“Currently, Industrial Park No. 5 is completing its infrastructure very quickly, so it is able to meet businesses wishing to invest in the industrial park. The province's policy also wants to reserve Industrial Park No. 5 for Taiwanese semiconductor businesses," said Văn.

Currently, the province has 30 Taiwanese investment projects, with strengths in supporting industrial production for the world's leading corporations in industries such as computers, medical equipment and electronic components.

Earlier, the Taiwanese business delegation visited Industrial Park No. 5 located in Xuân Trúc commune, Quảng Lãng commune, Ân Thi district and Nghĩa Dân commune, and Kim Động district adjacent to a road connecting two major highways.

With an area of nearly 200 hectares, the industrial park has currently attracted 12 investment projects, including 10 Taiwanese enterprises with registered capital of about US$150 million. — VNS