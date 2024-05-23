Submit Release
MoF proposes extending the special tax payment deadline for domestic cars

VIETNAM, May 23 - HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is asking the Ministry of Justice to comment on a draft decree that would extend the special consumption tax payment deadline for domestically produced or assembled cars.

According to the MoF, continuing to support domestic automobile manufacturing and assembling enterprises is necessary.

The Ministry proposed postponing the special consumption tax payment deadline for the June, July, August and September tax period of to November 20 this year at the latest.

The MoF said that the proposed November 20 extension would avoid accumulating amounts payable to businesses at the end of the year and would not affect the completion of State budget revenue estimates if the business encounters financial difficulties.

It also emphasised that this is an urgent solution that needs to be issued immediately, and allowed for the decree to take effect from the date of signing until December 31. — VNS

