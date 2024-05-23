Đồng Tháp’s lotus root makes debut journey to Japan

VIETNAM, May 23 - ĐỒNG THÁP – The Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp has achieved a significant milestone with its first-ever export of 15 tonnes of lotus root to Japan.

The exported lotus roots underwent a meticulous cultivation process lasting 135 days, followed by slicing and flash-freezing at minus 25 degrees Celsius using IQF technology to ensure freshness and quality for the Japanese market.

Nguyễn Minh Thiên, Director of the Đại Việt Lotus Food JSC's factory responsible for the export, highlighted the stringent regulations involved, including testing soil, water, and air samples from the cultivation area, along with thorough inspection of the processing facility.

He said the Japanese partner has expressed interest in importing an additional 8 containers of lotus root this year, valued at roughly VNĐ7 billion (US$291 million).

This success story adds to Đồng Tháp's already impressive export performance. In the first four months of 2024, its export turnover surpassed $700 million, reflecting a remarkable 37.2% growth compared to the same period last year. Processed seafood, rice, shrimp crackers and apparel remain leading export products.

Vo Phuong Thuy, Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, revealed a positive trend in export value for most local products.

Rice emerged as the top earner with a value exceeding $300 million, showcasing a staggering 149% year-on-year increase and already topping 90% of the 2024 annual target. Processed seafood and apparel followed closely, generating over $185 million and $65 million, respectively. - VNS