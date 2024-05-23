Florida Observes Memorial Day 2024

May 23, 2024

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the 2024 Memorial Day Proclamation, honoring our nation’s fallen service members. The U.S. and Florida flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to noon on Memorial Day in their memory.

The 156th Anniversary of Memorial Day is also an opportunity to honor our Gold Star Families and display the Honor and Remember Flag to embody the respect and gratitude our state has for these families.

Memorial Day is Monday, May 27.