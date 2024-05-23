SCOTTO CELLARS ANNOUNCES PACKAGING REFRESH FOR A&D TIER OF WINES
5th generation family winery rolls out a new look for trusted favoriteLODI, CALIFORNIIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Lodi based Scotto Cellars announced a fresh new look for the A+D family tier of wines, an important pillar in the company portfolio that honors the family’s winemaking heritage.
A key consideration in the design refresh process was to retain the current brand equity, namely the bold die cut letterforms, while updating and elevating the brand's overall look.
In the new look, two names – Anthony and Dominic – appear connected by the family tree. With five generations behind the names, there was a compelling opportunity to invite and connect consumers to the genuine story and traditions of the Scotto family, which traces its winemaking tradition to great-great grandfather Salvatore Dominic Scotto’s home creations on the island of Ischia.
"A sensitive choice of language on the front label, adding 'born 1927’ (my grandfather's birth date) and 'rooted in tradition', reinforces my family's generations of winemaking in America, while adding a new level of craftsmanship to the label's presentation,” said Anthony Scotto Ill, CEO Scotto Cellars. “Additionally, the change to a white foil finish sets off the new label nicely.”
"To give the brand a more elevated tone, we used a collection of fonts with a more premium look and feel, along with introducing the mint green brand color, seen in many Italian food and beverage packages, for a fresh nod to the family's Italian heritage,” said Jesse Giambroni and Theresa Scripps of T&J Create, the team responsible for the redesign. “The inclusion of the tree icon connecting the A and D letterforms, while subtle, is an impactful choice to convey the family tree. The detailed emboss and deboss techniques bring texture and elegance to the label.”
"The new design celebrates our family's rich heritage,” said Anthony Scotto III. “We are very pleased with the refresh and all of today's Anthony's and Dominic's approve of the new look."
Positioned in the wine industry's fastest growing price segment of $12-20, these North Coast releases include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir and are available nationally. The wine styles are crafted to appeal to consumers who appreciate more complex, yet easy to enjoy wines at a reasonable price.
About Scotto Cellars
Family owned and operated by 5th generation Scotto family siblings Anthony, Natalie, Paul and Michael Scotto, Scotto Cellars is a top 50 us winery by volume, according to Wine Business Monthly. The business has grown rapidly, with 2023 shipments of 450,000 cases to over 150 distributors and export customers in eight countries. The 2024 harvest will mark the family's 61st in California.
Innovation has driven Scotto Cellars’ growth, including core brands and new low and no alcohol products produced with state-of-the-art technology. The brand also has extensive experience providing custom brands using both customer labels and products created in house. Rooted in tradition, the Scotto family strives to grow with its partners. Visit scottocellars.com for more information.
About T&J Create: Strategy, Branding, Identity, Package Design & Implementation
Passionate about merging beautiful, effective design solutions with powerful brand messaging, T&J Create founders Theresa Scripps and Jesse Giambroni work closely with client partners to build collaborative working relationships. The team’s philosophy is to celebrate the creative process, create great design, and enjoy the journey. Contact scrippstheresa@gmail.com or jessman8@gmail.com
Anthony Scotto
Scotto Cellars
+1 916-952-3600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other