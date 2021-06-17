Scotto Cellars Uncorks Headquarters Leader
LODI, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We’re pleased to announce that Ken Meyerson, a 25 year wine industry veteran, has joined Scotto Cellars as our first Director of National Accounts. Ken will be responsible for national, regional and local chain headquarter contacts across the United States where he can utilize his expertise and extensive retail and on premise network to help us continue growing our business and expanding our portfolio. The timing is ideal with the new concepts we are bringing to market during the next 90 days,” noted CEO Anthony Scotto.
Scotto Cellars is a family owned and managed Top 50 U.S. winery based in Lodi, CA with five wineries in Lodi, Napa Valley and Amador County. Their portfolio includes a broad range of varietals and blends, sparkling wines and unique ciders in packages ranging from cans to glass to bag in box. In addition to nationally distributed brands, they also offer a wide range of products as part of their Custom Label program.
