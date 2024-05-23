Submit Release
MEC Morakane Mosupyoe opens Driezik Community Library, 24 My

Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Ms Morakane Mosupyoe will, on Friday 24 May 2024, officially open the new Driezik Community Library near Orange Farm, in the South of Johannesburg.

The much-awaited facility will be a hub of activity for the locals, providing library services and programmes for children, adults, students, and schools.

The multimillion-rand facility will be handed over to the City of Johannesburg to operate. It has access to a wide range of reading material such as books, journals, magazines, newspapers and more. 
Patrons can use the computer section and free internet to access E-books and apply for jobs, among others.

It is also in line to have an audio-visual facility as part of the Libraries of the Future project, including a dedicated service for the visually impaired.  

Media is cordially invited to the event as follows:
Date: Friday, 24 May 2024
Time: 10:00
Venue: Driezik Library
Address: Thulani Street, Driezik

RSVP: Mpolokeng.Moloi@gauteng.gov,za Cell: 083 554 1974

For media enquiries and more information, please contact: 
Nomazwe Ntlokwana- Departmental spokesperson.  
Cell: 083 507 8068 I Email: nomazwe.ntlokwana@gauteng.gov.za

Or

Thabo Moloja MEC’s Spokesperson, 
Cell: 072 927 6348 I Email: thabo.moloja@gauteng.gov.za
 

