"Seen Through Horses" Campaign Features Celebrities Including Music Icon Andrea Bocelli, New “Ride” Movie Co-stars

Forrie J Smith, C Thomas Howell, Jake Allyn Join Randy Travis, Whey Jennings, Jill Rappaport, Devon O’Day, and more coming together in support of mental health

We are facing a mental health crisis and our vision is for every person living with mental health challenges to discover a path to healing through programs incorporating horses. ” — Tyler Brklacich

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horses for Mental Health , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has the growing support of a multitude of esteemed equestrians for its third annual Seen Through Horses Campaign , presented by Zoetis Equine . In coordination with Mental Health Awareness Month, this third campaign unites celebrity ambassadors in support of 80 non-profit organizations providing mental health and well-being programs and services incorporating horses in 36 states.From May 1- 31, 2024, anyone can donate by visiting horsesformentalhealth.org which will directly go to supporting mental health programs and services. This year, the Seen Through Horses campaign has raised over $265,000 for nonprofit organizations to increase access and expand services for those in need.We are grateful to the newest horse-loving advocates and award-winning actors, athletes, journalists, musical artists, authors and icons including Andrea Bocelli, Apolo Ohno, Christy Cashman, Whey Jennings, Alex Hall, Allie Colleen, Nigel Barker, Sheri Salata, Jeremy Gauna, Eli Alger, Jodie Morton, Tony Stromberg, Emanuele Pistucchia, and Helen Pollock who all believe in the profound connection between humans and horses.“Horses symbolize beauty, strength and the spirit of self-sacrifice. They represent a spectacular emanation of nature. And to find direct contact with this is always a valuable source of inspiration, in art as in life, for all of us.” Andrea BocelliAlso joining this trailblazing campaign are award-winning journalist and gold medal equestrian Misdee Wrigley Miller, Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame member Devon O’Day and lifelong cowboys and co-stars of the new movie “Ride,” Forrie J Smith and C Thomas Howell, and the film’s writer/director Jake Allyn.“Man’s best friend for me, the horse has always represented a spiritual reflection to one’s soul,” writes C Thomas Howell. “Like humans, they sense fear and respond to love and kindness. They feel our heartbeat and seemingly read our minds. When trust is earned the horse strives to please and becomes one with the rider forming a bond like no other.Also spotlighted, Special Olympics gold medal athletes Emily Ward (equestrian) and 62-time gold medalist Shawn Hinz share stories of horses making monumental impacts on their lives.Dedicated equestrians championing this campaign again this year include the legendary Randy Travis, actors Sophie Grace and Bourke Floyd, journalists Jill Rappaport and Reggie Selma, Chilean Pro Show Jumper Gabriela Reutter, firefighter Shelby Van Weelden, country music artists Tayla Lynn,J Michael Harter, Callie Twisselman, Justin Adams, Clayton Smalley, designer Dalia MacPhee and two world champion equestrians Kristy Goodall and (actor) Riley Smith.You can read their extraordinary stories and learn more at www.horsesformentalhealth.org/stories “Seen Through Horses” is a peer-to-peer campaign composed of people, 80 nonprofits, mental health specialists, influencers, and businesses to increase awareness and public engagement, and raise funds to improve access to programs incorporating horses for mental health and personal growth.Horses for Mental Health is proud to announce the release of our feature video, “Supporting Mental Health in Rural Communities.” This video spotlights the crisis encased in a lack of access to quality resources and the stigma around seeking mental health help."The numbers tell a story – 46 million people live in rural America, yet they face a disproportionate share of mental health struggles, with limited access to resources. Stigma thrives in these communities, fueled by the 'pull yourself up by your bootstraps' mentality,” says Tyler Brklacich, Horses for Mental Health Co-Founder and Executive Producer. “Yet amidst these challenges, hope emerges through partnerships with horses."Don’t miss this opportunity to join Horses for Mental Health and its supporters to raise funds to continue this trailblazing work at horsesformentalhealth.orgA special thank you to Gateway Family Services of Illinois, Rural Minds, Hope Meadows Center for Healing & Equine Therapy, and Andrea Bocelli for their support of the Seen Through Horses Campaign.About Horses for Mental Health & the Seen Through Horses CampaignProduced by Horses for Mental Health, Seen Through Horses is a peer-to-peer campaign composed of individuals, nonprofits, mental health professionals, influencers, and businesses to increase awareness, public engagement, and raise funds to improve access to programs incorporating horses for mental health and personal growth. Horses can make a much-needed difference for mental health challenges so many in our world face. Seen Through Horses aims to convene a community, empower nonprofits, and share stories of transformation to illustrate the positive impacts of incorporating horses into mental health services and programs.In addition to our title sponsor and executive producer, premier partners supporting the campaign also include The American Horse Council, American Psychological Association’s Section on Human-Animal Interaction (APA HAI), Arenas for Change (ARCH), Black in the Saddle, Equine Network, EQUUS Films & Arts, EQUUS Television Network, Horses & Humans Research Foundation​​, Institute for Human-Animal Connection, Natural Lifemanship, New Trails Learning Systems, PATH International, Polyvagal Equine Institute, Rural Minds, Temple Grandin Equine Center (CSU), The HERD Institute, and US Equestrian.About ZoetisAs the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.1 billion in 2022 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.Zoetis.com The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them, and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit ZoetisEquine.com to learn more.

