National Fishing and Boating Week Is June 1-9, 2024: Two Free Fishing Days!

Social Circle, Ga.

Grab the fishing pole and the tackle box and let’s go gas up the boat, National Fishing and Boating Week (NFBW) begins soon!

This special week (June 1-9, 2024) is an opportunity to celebrate the benefits of being on the water and offers two FREE Fishing Days to give you an extra reason to invite someone new to fishing, says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (Georgia DNR WRD).

“I can’t imagine anyone not wanting an opportunity to get out on the water, whether fishing from the bank, boating with friends or fishing while boating,” said Scott Robinson, Chief of the Georgia DNR WRD Fisheries Management Section. “Everyone benefits when you are out on the water because boating and fishing helps you connect with family and friends; it provides stress relief; and it also means you are actively supporting conservation efforts with the purchase of fishing equipment and boating fuel.”

National Fishing and Boating Week began in 1979 and was created to recognize the tradition of fishing, to broaden the spirit of togetherness and to share the values and knowledge of today’s anglers with tomorrow’s anglers.

Ways to Celebrate:

Free Fishing Days: Georgia offers two FREE fishing days (Sat., June 1 and Sat., June 9, 2024) during this special week. On these days, Georgia residents do not need a fishing license, trout license or Lands Pass (WMAs/PFAs) to fish.

Attend a Fun Fishing Event: Multiple Family Fishing Events are scheduled throughout the state during the week-long celebration (License.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com/Event/Calendar.aspx).

Can’t Get Outdoors? Celebrate indoors by letting the kids go to the Angler Academy. At this website, developed by TakeMeFishing.org, you will find links to “fishy” crafts, games, informative videos and puzzles. Check it out at takemefishing.org/how-to-fish/fishing-resources/angler-academy-for-kids/.

Where to Celebrate: Anywhere there is water! Georgia has trout streams, large and small lakes and ponds, and extensive river systems just waiting for you. You can always start at one of the 11 Public Fishing Areas (GeorgiaWildlife.com/allpfas) or at one of many Georgia State Parks (GaStateParks.org/) that offer fishing opportunities.

For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/nfbw.