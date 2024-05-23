Kaitlin Goode Promoted to New Chief Position

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) announces the promotion of Kaitlin Goode to Chief of Communication, Education and Outreach.

“We are thrilled to announce Kaitlin Goode for this Chief position,” said Wildlife Resources Division Director Ted Will. “Kaitlin’s career has provided opportunity for her to build great relationships and work closely with multiple other sections in the Division. She provides consistent and sound messaging to the public about wildlife and solid advice and commentary to the landscape of professional wildlife management. We look forward to seeing what she can do in the future.”

The newly created position will oversee division communications, education, and outreach. These efforts will include educational programming, further development of adaptive hunting and fishing initiatives, oversight for Charlie Elliott Wildlife Education Center operations, delivery of strategic recruitment, retention and reactivation marketing initiatives and other projects.

Goode started her career in the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as the Bear Management Program’s Stakeholder Coordinator eventually moving into the Hunting and Game Management Division as a Regional Public Hunting Areas Biologist writing hunting regulations.

Goode joined the Georgia DNR in 2019 to lead the department’s new Urban Wildlife Program. Under her leadership, the program includes the Atlanta and Savannah areas and will expand to Augusta in the coming months.

Goode holds a Master of Science degree in Wildlife Sciences from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies from Florida State University.

