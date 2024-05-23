Acute Kidney Injury Market Forecast 2034: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trial, Drugs, Epidemiology, Companies | DelveInsight

Acute Kidney Injury Market

Acute Kidney Injury companies are Atox Bio, AM-Pharma Holding, Quark-Pharmaceuticals, LG Chem, Pharming Group, Angion Biomedica, Alloksys, Vifor Pharma, more.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Acute Kidney Injury Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Acute Kidney Injury, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Kidney Injury market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Acute Kidney Injury market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Acute Kidney Injury market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Acute Kidney Injury treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Acute Kidney Injury market.

Request for a Free Sample Report @ Acute Kidney Injury Market Forecast

Some facts of the Acute Kidney Injury Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Acute Kidney Injury market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2034.

• Acute Kidney Injury Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 6,230 million in 2022 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2024-2034).

• Leading Acute Kidney Injury companies working in the market are Renibus Therapeutics, Ocelot Bio, Atox Bio, AM-Pharma Holding, Quark-Pharmaceuticals, LG Chem, Pharming Group, Angion Biomedica, Elysium Health, Sentien Biotechnologies, Pharmazz, Arch Biopartners, Guard Therapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Cerenis Therapeutics Alloksys, Vifor Pharma, and others.

• Key Acute Kidney Injury Therapies expected to launch in the market are RBT-1, OCE-205, and others.

• In December of 2023, SeaStar Medical commenced patient enrollment in the NEUTRALIZE-Acute Kidney Injury pivotal clinical trial for its Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) extracorporeal therapy. This trial focuses on critically ill adults experiencing Acute Kidney Injury and necessitating continuous kidney replacement therapy (CKRT).

• In October 2023, Renibus Therapeutics marked a milestone as the first patient received a dose in the pivotal Phase III PROTECT trial for RBT-1. This trial targets patients facing post-operative complications following cardiac surgery. The company expects to unveil top-line results around mid-2025, with plans for NDA filing anticipated by early 2026.

Acute Kidney Injury Overview

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) is a sudden and often reversible decline in kidney function, typically occurring over hours to days. It is characterized by a rapid increase in serum creatinine levels, decreased urine output, or both. Common causes include severe infections, dehydration, kidney obstruction, and certain medications. AKI can lead to various complications, including electrolyte imbalances, fluid overload, and accumulation of waste products in the body. Management involves identifying and treating the underlying cause, optimizing fluid balance, and monitoring kidney function closely. In severe cases, renal replacement therapy such as dialysis may be necessary. Prompt recognition and management of AKI are essential to prevent further kidney damage and improve patient outcomes.

Learn more about Acute Kidney Injury treatment algorithms in different geographies, and patient journeys. Contact to receive a sample @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/acute-kidney-injury-aki-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=apr

Acute Kidney Injury Market

The Acute Kidney Injury market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Acute Kidney Injury market trends by analyzing the impact of current Acute Kidney Injury therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Acute Kidney Injury market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Acute Kidney Injury market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Acute Kidney Injury market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Acute Kidney Injury Epidemiology

The Acute Kidney Injury epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Acute Kidney Injury patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Acute Kidney Injury market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Explore more about Acute Kidney Injury Epidemiology @ Acute Kidney Injury Market Dynamics

Acute Kidney Injury Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Acute Kidney Injury drugs recently launched in the Acute Kidney Injury market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Acute Kidney Injury market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Acute Kidney Injury Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Acute Kidney Injury market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Development Activities

The Acute Kidney Injury report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Acute Kidney Injury key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Acute Kidney Injury Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Acute Kidney Injury Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Acute Kidney Injury treatment markets in the upcoming years are Renibus Therapeutics, Ocelot Bio, Atox Bio, AM-Pharma Holding, Quark-Pharmaceuticals, LG Chem, Pharming Group, Angion Biomedica, Elysium Health, Sentien Biotechnologies, Pharmazz, Arch Biopartners, Guard Therapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Cerenis Therapeutics Alloksys, Vifor Pharma, and others.

Learn more about the emerging Acute Kidney Injury therapies & key companies @ Acute Kidney Injury Clinical Trials Updates

Acute Kidney Injury Report Key Insights

1. Acute Kidney Injury Patient Population

2. Acute Kidney Injury Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Acute Kidney Injury Market

4. Acute Kidney Injury Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Acute Kidney Injury Market Opportunities

6. Acute Kidney Injury Therapeutic Approaches

7. Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Analysis

8. Acute Kidney Injury Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Acute Kidney Injury Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Acute Kidney Injury Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Acute Kidney Injury Market Overview at a Glance

5. Acute Kidney Injury Disease Background and Overview

6. Acute Kidney Injury Patient Journey

7. Acute Kidney Injury Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Acute Kidney Injury Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Acute Kidney Injury Treatment

11. Acute Kidney Injury Marketed Products

12. Acute Kidney Injury Emerging Therapies

13. Acute Kidney Injury Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Acute Kidney Injury Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Acute Kidney Injury Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Acute Kidney Injury Market

18. Acute Kidney Injury Market Drivers

19. Acute Kidney Injury Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Life Science market research and business consulting company recognized for its off-the-shelf syndicated market research reports and customized solutions to firms in the healthcare sector.