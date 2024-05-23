CampersCard Reaches Over 1,000 Total Campgrounds
CampersCard adds over 50 of Blue Water Development’s campgrounds to the platform, including Jellystone, Sun Outdoors, and more.VAIL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CampersCard is excited to announce the addition of over 50 Blue Water Development campgrounds to its rapidly growing campground discount program. This expansion includes popular Jellystone, HTR, and Sun Outdoors campgrounds, bringing the total number of CampersCard campgrounds to over 1,000 nationwide.
The addition of these 50 campgrounds significantly enhances the value of a CampersCard membership, providing even more options for RV enthusiasts to enjoy discounted stays at high-quality campgrounds across the country. Members can now experience an even wider range of camping destinations, from family-friendly Jellystone parks to the scenic retreats offered by Sun Outdoors.
"Expanding our network to include these esteemed BWDC campgrounds is a tremendous milestone for CampersCard," said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts, the parent company of CampersCard. "We are committed to providing our members with the best camping experiences and unparalleled savings. With over 1,000 locations now available, our members have more opportunities than ever to explore the great outdoors and create lasting memories."
CampersCard members enjoy a host of benefits, including exclusive discounts on nightly rates, early check-in and late check-out options, and access to premium amenities at participating campgrounds. This program is designed to make camping more affordable and accessible for everyone, whether they are seasoned RVers or new to the lifestyle.
In addition to the financial savings, CampersCard fosters a sense of community among its members, offering a platform for RV enthusiasts to share their experiences, tips, and recommendations. The program also supports local businesses and campgrounds, driving more visitors to these destinations and contributing to the local economy.
"By joining CampersCard, RVers can discover new places, meet new friends, and enjoy the journey as much as the destination," added Holland. "We are thrilled to welcome these new campgrounds to our program and look forward to continuing to grow and enhance the CampersCard experience for our members."
About Harvest Hosts
Harvest Hosts, the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete network of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience – with a collection of companies that includes Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; CampersCard, a campground discounts and benefits program; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays. The company’s mission is to advance the technology and accessibility of the RVing and campground industry, making traveling while supporting national parks, local small businesses and communities easier than ever.
