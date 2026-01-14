Escapees RV Club Announces Ticket Sales Now Open for Escapade 2026

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Escapees RV Club is thrilled to announce that registration for Escapade 2026 is now open! RVers from across North America can now register to attend this unforgettable gathering of community, education, entertainment, and fun taking place June 14–19, 2026, at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds in Fryeburg, Maine.Escapade is Escapees RV Club’s largest annual rally — a week-long celebration that brings together RVers of all ages and experience levels for connection, learning, and adventure. Whether you’re a full-time traveler, part-timer, or new to life on the road, Escapade offers something for everyone.This is the first time in 10 years that Escapade has been held in the Northeast. Since this is a long trek for many, Escapees is offering five different curated travel routes full of Harvest Hosts location recommendations you can stay at along the way, dubbed “ The Road to Escapade .”During the event, attendees can enjoy a variety of experiences, including:- RVers Bootcamp: Take a course on how to safely operate and maintain your RV while you’re at Escapade! Additional course fees apply.- More educational seminars, workshops, and discussion panels covering technical and lifestyle topics for RVers of all skill levels.- Live entertainment, community social events, and family-friendly activities.- A vibrant marketplace featuring vendors, exhibits, and chapter showcases.- Opportunities to connect with fellow RVers, discover new friendships, and celebrate the RV lifestyle.“We’re excited to once again bring the Escapees community together for the 65th Escapade: a place where friendships are forged, knowledge is shared, and lifelong memories are made,” said Chris Smith, Senior Director of Community and Events. “With ticket sales now open, there’s never been a better time to secure your spot and join us for what promises to be an incredible week in Maine.”Registration options include general attendee passes, RV camping sites with dry or electric/water hookups, and walk-in tickets for those not arriving in an RV. All attendees registered by May 1st will receive a commemorative 2026 Escapade T-shirt, with additional merch available for pre-order and on-site purchase.Register by February 8th to get $50 off RV parking prices, so make sure to get your ticket before the whistle blows on the Super Bowl. Head to www.escapade.escapees.com to learn more about Escapade 2026 and get your tickets!About Escapees RV ClubFounded in 1978, Escapees RV Club is one of the largest and most supportive networks for RVers. With a mission to enhance the RV lifestyle through community, education, and exclusive member benefits, Escapees provides resources, events, mail forwarding services, and advocacy for all RV travelers. Learn more at www.escapees.com About Harvest HostsHarvest Hosts, the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete group of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience. Its collection of companies includes the central Harvest Hosts product, a membership that offers unique overnight stays at wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses; Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; Escapees RV Club, one of the largest and most established RV membership organizations, offering resources, education, and community for all RVers; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays.To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com www.britstops.com ; or download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS or Android Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.