Harvest Hosts Partners with AT&T to Offer Members Exclusive, Discounted Mobile Hotspot Data Plans

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harvest Hosts , the leading membership network offering unique overnight RV stays at wineries, breweries, farms, and attractions across North America, today announced a new partnership with AT&T to provide members with exclusive mobile hotspot data plans at a fraction of the retail price.Designed specifically for RVers and road travelers who rely on dependable internet access, the new Harvest Hosts Hotspot (H3) offering delivers high-speed bandwidth, flexible plans, and white-glove customer service—without long-term contracts or expensive device purchases.Through this partnership, Harvest Hosts members gain access to exclusive monthly data plans for a fraction of retail price:- 200GB for $69.99/month- 300GB for $79.99/monthUnlike traditional hotspot offerings, there is no long-term contract, allowing members to cancel anytime. These plans also offer around 25% savings compared to other options on the market. Members are also not required to purchase a costly hotspot device; instead, a one-time $69.99 device rental fee applies at sign-up.“Reliable connectivity is no longer a luxury for RVers—it’s essential,” said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. “By partnering with AT&T, we’re able to offer our members affordable, high-capacity data plans with the speed, flexibility, and support they need to confidently work and travel from anywhere.”The Harvest Hosts Hotspot (H3) plans include:- High-speed bandwidth with speeds up to 25 Mbps- White-glove customer service dedicated to Harvest Hosts members—no long wait times or standard carrier queues- No contracts and the freedom to cancel anytime- No $600 device purchase required, reducing upfront costs“This exclusive offering reflects Harvest Hosts’ ongoing commitment to enhancing the RV lifestyle,” added Joel. “From unforgettable overnight stays to dependable connectivity, we’re focused on making life on the road easier, more affordable, and more enjoyable for our members.”Harvest Hosts members can learn more and secure a device while supplies last by visiting www.harvesthosts.com/pages/harvest-hosts-hotspot About Harvest HostsHarvest Hosts, the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete group of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience. Its collection of companies includes the central Harvest Hosts product, a membership that offers unique overnight stays at wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses; Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; Escapees RV Club, one of the largest and most established RV membership organizations, offering resources, education, and community for all RVers; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays.To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com www.britstops.com ; or download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS or Android.Media Contact:

