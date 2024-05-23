Franchise Business Review Names Courtney Stillings VP of Growth
With her leadership skills, growth mindset, and passion for helping franchisors, we look forward to Courtney playing an instrumental role in helping FBR achieve our strategic goals.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review (FBR) is pleased to announce that Courtney Stillings, former Director of Client Development, has been promoted to VP of Growth. In her newly expanded role, Courtney will lead FBR’s team of client consultants, overseeing new business development, ongoing client relations and account management within FBR.
— Michelle Rowan, President & COO, Franchise Business Review
“Since Courtney joined Franchise Business Review over three years ago, she has become a thought leader in the franchising sector. She has built strong and lasting relationships that have moved our company forward, and more importantly, helped our clients improve the health of their franchise systems and accelerate growth,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “With her leadership skills, growth mindset, and passion for helping franchisors strengthen the relationships within their system, we look forward to Courtney playing an instrumental role in helping FBR achieve our strategic goals and continue to provide outstanding, personalized service to our clients.”
Until now, Courtney has been responsible for educating franchise companies around measuring franchisee and employee feedback, and using that data to achieve greater success. She consults with leadership at corporate franchise companies to help them identify strategic opportunities to improve their franchise’s performance through data-driven insights from every key stakeholder in their franchise system—franchisees, employees, candidates, and customers.
As VP of Growth, Courtney will also offer thought leadership on franchising best practices, work closely with our client success and marketing teams to maximize opportunities for clients to achieve their goals and accelerate growth, and mentor FBR’s client consultants.
Courtney joined FBR in 2020 as a Client Consultant and was promoted to Director of Client Development in 2022. Prior to joining FBR, she held multiple sales leadership positions within the hospitality sector at leading hotels, including Marriott and the Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa. Additionally, she consults for small to midsize businesses to help them effectively respond to industry transitions to stay competitive in their markets.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that provides franchise organizations with benchmarking research and best practices to improve franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. Since 2005, FBR has been trusted by more than 1,200 top-performing franchise companies to equip them with the people-centric data, insights, and tools they need for long-term growth and success in the franchise industry. Learn more about how FBR helps franchise companies at GoFBR.com.
