HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aexa Unveils HoloConnectors at ComicPalooza!

Aexa Aerospace, the trailblazing innovator in holographic technology, has achieved a historic milestone: the first off-planet holographic teleportation! Their groundbreaking feat, connecting NASA’s Mission Control to the International Space Station, earned them the prestigious NASA Innovation Group Achievement Award of the Year 2023.

Now, Aexa is set to dazzle audiences at ComicPalooza, where they’ll unveil their latest creation: HoloConnectors. These cutting-edge devices redefine the holographic experience, allowing attendees to immerse themselves without the need for clunky goggles. Imagine stepping into a holographic world—no barriers, no limits!

Event Details:

• When: May 24-26

• Where: George Brown Convention Center, Houston, TX

Don’t miss this chance to witness the future of holography! Aexa invites you to join them at ComicPalooza and be part of history. Prepare to be amazed! 􍙆􍙇􍙈

Figure 2 Miniature size HoloConnector with Aexa’s Transparent Display inside a fish tank.

For media inquiries, contact: Press Relations Email: fernando@aexa.com Phone: (713) 260-9624

About Aexa: Aexa pioneers breakthroughs in holographic technology, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. From space exploration to everyday life, they’re shaping a holographic future that’s out of this world.

Note to Editors: High-resolution images and additional materials are available upon request.