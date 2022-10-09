Baseball prodigy uses holographic teleportation technology for batting practice: metaverse

Marcus Cantu //LSA 2026 // Texas Baseball Commit is the first player currently using this technology which is in use in the International Space Station.

It is an amazing experience to see how this technology can be utilized in a baseball space; I'm very excited about how the future will look with this technology and incorporate it into a game!”
— Aaron Schneider | LSA Head Baseball Coach

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcus Cantu is the first high school baseball player to use holographic teleportation. Cantu was holographically teleported into the Coach's office, and the coach could coach him remotely. Cantu and his coach Mr. Schneider used Aexa's novel technology, "Holoconnect," which allows users to project as a three-dimensional hologram into a remote location.

Aexa's technology was used for the first time in October 2021, when NASA flight surgeon Dr. Josef Schmid, industry partner AEXA Aerospace CEO Fernando De La Pena Llaca and their teams were the first humans "holographically teleported" from Earth into space.

Aexa plans to release this technology during the last quarter of 2022 as a low-cost universal solution. Aexa will launch the technology under Aexa Tech, and the Holoconnect will be available for any Mixed Reality, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Smart glasses, Smartphones, and Tablets. The goal is to provide holographically teleportation technology to any consumer by allowing them to use devices they currently have. That way, the technology will be available to help to provide coaching to sports players in any remote area. This technology will also be used for engineering, education, and medical purposes.

Baseball training using holographic teleportation | Holoconnect | Aexa #metaverse

