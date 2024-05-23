Merrimack Man Injured in ATV Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton

603-352-9669

May 23, 2024

Merrimack, NH – On Wednesday evening at approximately 5:45 p.m., a Conservation Officer from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to a report of an ATV crash on private property in the Town of Merrimack.

While responding, the Conservation Officer learned that the injured male, later identified as Kenneth Eaton, 48, of Merrimack, NH, was being transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries sustained in the crash.

Conservation Officers later determined that Eaton was test driving an ATV on private property when the throttle of the machine got stuck wide open forcing Eaton to jump off the machine before crashing. Eaton was ultimately transported by a Merrimack Ambulance to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Mechanical failure and unsafe speed appear to be the main contributing factors in the crash. Eaton was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Eaton was subsequently issued a summons for operating an OHRV with a suspended driver’s license.

Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by Merrimack Police Department and Merrimack Fire Rescue.

No Further information is available at this time. The incident remains under investigation by NH Conservation Officers.