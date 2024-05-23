Prime Asset Recovery Launches Suite of Services to Safeguard Sensitive Data and Prevent Identity Theft for Businesses in Atlanta

Marietta, Georgia – Prime Asset Recovery, a leading IT Asset Recovery company, is pleased to announce the launch of its suite of services, including secure shredding and a digital detox to help safeguard sensitive data and prevent identity theft for businesses in Atlanta.

In response to the latest survey on public opinions regarding identity theft from data leaks containing personal information due to companies not utilizing proper electronics recycling, Prime Asset Recovery hopes its new comprehensive range of services will help empower companies to properly dispose of customers’ data while additionally helping to increase public trust and remove growing fears that their sensitive information is not secure. The data from the survey revealed:

Over Half Fear the Worst: The survey showed that 54% of people worry a criminal could access personal information entrusted to a business.

Data Mishandling: Nearly 4 out of 10 (36%) people are concerned about employee data breaches.

Knowledge Gap Leaves Millions Exposed: The data also highlighted that 37% of people – rising to 47% for those over 55 – are unsure how to respond to a data leak.

Prime Asset Recovery’s comprehensive suite of services is designed to safeguard sensitive data and prevent identity theft:

Fort Knox-Level Shredding: The IT recovery experts’ secure shredding services ensure the complete destruction of digital data stored on storage drives, eliminating the risk of data breaches and safeguarding sensitive information.

Digital Detox: Prime Asset Recovery offers secure data wiping for electronic devices, ensuring no trace of sensitive information remains accessible.

“Identity theft is a pressing issue that affects millions of individuals and businesses worldwide,” said Adam Levitt, COO of Prime Asset Recovery. “Our mission is to mitigate these risks by offering secure, efficient, and eco-friendly disposal of IT assets. We’re enhancing our services to protect sensitive information from falling into the wrong hands while adhering to our commitment to environmental stewardship.”

Complete Electronics Recycling Solutions in Atlanta

PAR has expanded its electronics recycling services in Atlanta to address the increasing demand for secure data destruction and effective e-waste management. This enhanced program is crafted to assist both businesses and individuals in safely recycling their electronic devices, ensuring environmentally responsible disposal. Through this initiative, PAR reinforces its commitment to combating e-waste and advocates for stronger identity security and a more sustainable planet.

Prime Asset Recovery has introduced SSD shredding services as part of its commitment to safeguarding sensitive information and promoting environmental stewardship. This advanced service is designed to meet the critical needs of both corporations and individuals seeking to dispose of their solid-state media securely, preventing data breaches and contributing to e-waste reduction. With this initiative, Prime Asset Recovery stands at the forefront of combining data security with responsible recycling efforts, highlighting its dedication to protecting personal information and the environment.

Free Data Center Decommissioning

Prime Asset Recovery is now offering Data Center Decommissioning services, underscoring its commitment to data security and environmental sustainability. This service is tailored for businesses looking to safely retire their outdated IT infrastructure. By employing meticulous decommissioning processes, Prime Asset Recovery ensures that all data is securely erased and that hardware is recycled or disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner. This approach not only safeguards sensitive information but also supports the global effort to reduce e-waste, affirming Prime Asset Recovery’s role as a leader in both information security and ecological stewardship.

With a decade of experience, PAR remains dedicated to innovation and excellence in IT asset disposition and electronics recycling. The company’s comprehensive services, including its celebrated free data center decommissioning, set a new standard in the industry, making it easier for companies to upgrade their infrastructure responsibly while contributing to a sustainable future.

“By prioritizing physical and digital data security, you can build trust with your customers and avoid the devastating consequences of a data breach. Don’t wait for a disaster to strike,” furthered Adam Levitt.

Prime Asset Recovery encourages companies to partner with its professional team today to provide their customers with peace of mind.

