Takamol Highlights the Role of Private Sector in Advancing Digital Infrastructure in Emerging Markets at IFF24
EINPresswire.com/ -- At the International Finance Forum for Tech Capital 2024 (IFF24), held at the London International Conference Centre from May 22 to 23, Takamol Holding Company, represented by its CEO Dr Ahmad Al-Yamani, underscored the critical role of private sector involvement in the development of digital infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets. The session attracted leading figures in the global digital and tech economy, as well as top CEOs.
During the "Stimulating Private Sector Participation in Digital Infrastructure: Unveiling Opportunities in Emerging Markets" session, Dr Al-Yamani highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships between governments and the private sector, advocating for an innovative and sustainable approach to constructing robust and advanced digital infrastructure.
He shared various experiences in renewable energy, real estate, and infrastructure investment, emphasizing that transitioning to a digital economy is not just an economic imperative but also a chance for sustainable and inclusive growth.
Dr Al-Yamani also discussed comprehensive strategies necessary for successful investment in digital infrastructure, emphasising the private sector's pivotal role in enhancing these investments.
He addressed the challenges and opportunities in emerging markets, including the availability of sustainable energy and the potential for investment in sustainable energy projects to meet these markets' needs. By strengthening public-private partnerships, the conference aims to foster a collaborative environment that supports the development of innovative solutions to global challenges, thus promoting the growth and stability of emerging markets in the digital era.
-
During the "Stimulating Private Sector Participation in Digital Infrastructure: Unveiling Opportunities in Emerging Markets" session, Dr Al-Yamani highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships between governments and the private sector, advocating for an innovative and sustainable approach to constructing robust and advanced digital infrastructure.
He shared various experiences in renewable energy, real estate, and infrastructure investment, emphasizing that transitioning to a digital economy is not just an economic imperative but also a chance for sustainable and inclusive growth.
Dr Al-Yamani also discussed comprehensive strategies necessary for successful investment in digital infrastructure, emphasising the private sector's pivotal role in enhancing these investments.
He addressed the challenges and opportunities in emerging markets, including the availability of sustainable energy and the potential for investment in sustainable energy projects to meet these markets' needs. By strengthening public-private partnerships, the conference aims to foster a collaborative environment that supports the development of innovative solutions to global challenges, thus promoting the growth and stability of emerging markets in the digital era.
-
-
email us here