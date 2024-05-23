alt.ai announces collaboration with Databricks
Enabling “AI in action” in enterprise with DX solutions that utilize data structuring and AI productsTOKYO, JAPAN, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- alt Inc. (https://alt.ai/en/), the Japan-based developer and distributor of Personal Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I.®️) and AI clone technology (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is pleased to announce the beginning of a collaboration with Databricks (head office: San Francisco, California, USA), a data & AI company, with the aim of structuring data for enterprises and accelerating AI/DX based on that data.
This collaboration is an initiative to leverage the strengths of both companies: alt’s AI technologies including deep learning, large language models, and speech recognition, as well as AI products that enable DX; and Databricks' data structuring know-how and data intelligence platform. Together, we’ll support organizations of all sizes in structuring their data, develop AI/DX solutions based on that data, and provide a variety of services that enable Japanese companies to implement “AI in action.”
■Background of collaboration
alt sees Japan—which faces the twin issues of a declining workforce and labor productivity improvement—as a perfect test field for pioneering the use of essential AI in the world. We have already set a goal of replacing 50 million workers with AI by 2030* and are working on a number of AI solutions.
As we engage in dialogue with various companies and organizations, we’ve learned that the data (lesson-learned data, manuals, veteran know-how, etc.) that Japanese companies have accumulated to date is highly valuable compared to global data; however, the ability to collect, organize, and structure data to convert this data into AI is still in its infancy.
*alt Inc. aims to create 50 million AI clones by 2030 to accelerate the transition of current work to AI
https://alt.ai/news_en/news_en-2704/
Through this collaboration with Databricks, we intend to provide essential solutions that work backwards from the "transformation of corporate AI" into Japanese companies, thereby accelerating the improvement of labor productivity in Japanese companies and, ultimately, the replacement of current operations with AI.
▶Explanatory video on Communication Intelligence, a working AI solution provided by alt
https://youtu.be/LbXh92WM-SQ
▶For inquiries about LHTM-2/LHTM-OPT/GPT and other large language models solutions
https://alt.ai/aiprojects/gpt/
■About Databricks
Databricks is a global data and AI company: more than 10,000 organizations around the world, including Comcast, Condé Nast, Grammarly, and over 50% of the Fortune 500, rely on Databricks' data intelligence platform, which unifies and democratizes data, analytics and AI. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the world, Databricks was founded by the creators of Lakehouse, Apache Spark™, Delta Lake, and MLflow.
https://www.databricks.com/
■About alt Inc.
Founded in November 2014, alt is a startup that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating P.A.I.®️ (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. We also develop and provide various AI products that utilize our variety of foundational AI technologies, including generative AI, a proprietary LLM, and speech recognition technologies. As of April 2024, alt has raised over 10 billion yen.
https://alt.ai/en
<Alliance Inquiries to:>
We provide AI solutions and support regardless of genre, including IT, finance, construction, logistics, media, manufacturing, retail, and service industries.
Please feel free to contact us.
Junki Komura (AI Solutions Business Department)
e-mail: ai_solutions@alt.ai
<Media Inquiries to:>
Misako Nishizawa
alt Inc.
press@alt.ai
