Clinical results for Healionics’ STARgraft featured at VASA conference

STARgraft vascular graft

SEATTLE, WA, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healionics Corporation, a developer of biomaterial-based medical devices, today announced positive clinical results in an ongoing human study of its STARgraft vascular graft. Results were presented at the 2024 VASA Vascular Access for Hemodialysis Symposium in Atlanta by Dr. John Ross, a vascular surgeon widely recognized as one of the world’s leading experts in vascular access for dialysis. VASA (Vascular Access Society of the Americas) is a leading forum for surgeons, nephrologists, radiologists and medical staff to exchange information related to the science and clinical practice of dialysis access. The presentation is available at www.healionics.com/publications.

The study has passed its primary endpoint of six-month implant duration and most patients are also beyond the one-year secondary endpoint, with median duration of active implants at 14 months. The cohort of twelve patients implanted with the current version of STARgraft maintained 100% primary unassisted patency through 6 months, meaning there were zero occlusions or other device complications requiring intervention. There have also been zero device infections to date. Longer-term performance continues to be monitored via periodic patient follow-up exams.

Dr. Ross commented, “In the current human study, STARgraft appears to show good resistance to occlusion and infection, the two primary causes of failure among on-market vascular grafts.”

“These clinical outcomes are the result of years of preclinical development, prior human studies, and refinements to the graft design,” said Healionics CEO Mike Connolly. “We look forward to bringing this technology to market to provide dialysis patients with more reliable vascular access.”

About Dialysis and Vascular Grafts

More than 550,000 people in the United States suffer from kidney failure and require frequent dialysis to filter waste from their blood. Current methods of creating and maintaining regular bloodstream access for dialysis are risky, unreliable and costly, driving a significant portion of the $50 billion the U.S. spends each year to treat kidney failure. A vascular graft (synthetic blood vessel) is often implanted to create an access site with sufficient flow rate for dialysis, but existing grafts frequently fail due to occlusion and/or infection. Healionics’ innovative STARgraft vascular graft, based on proprietary synthetic biomaterial technology, is designed to resist both problems.

STARgraft is an investigational device not yet available for commercial sale.

About Healionics Corp.

Healionics is a privately held medical device company in Seattle that aims to improve the health, longevity, and quality of life of kidney failure patients while reducing treatment cost. www.healionics.com