Palestine: journalist shot by Israeli army

NUJ joins the International Federation of Journalists in condemning an attack by Israeli soldiers on Palestinian journalist Amr Manasra.

On 21 May, Al Mayadeen TV journalist Amr Manasra was hit by live shrapnel in Jennin, the occupied West Bank, despite being clearly identifiable as a journalist. The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate has joined the International Federation of Journalists in calling on authorities to investigate Israel’s repeated violations of journalists’ rights and press freedom. The PJS has been in contact with Manasra who suffered injury to his back as a result of the shooting and is now recovering.

The syndicate recorded 49 attacks and 23 threats by Israeli settlers against Palestinian journalists in 2023, both the IFJ and NUJ have repeatedly called for an end to impunity for Israel’s crimes against journalists.

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

“We have documented a long history of systematic harassment and abuses by the Israeli army against Palestinian journalists in the occupied West Bank – a situation that has only worsened since 7 October. International institutions must redouble their efforts to end the climate of violence and impunity in Israel and ensure that the perpetrators of attacks against journalists are held to account.”

