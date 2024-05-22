TAIWAN, May 22 - President Lai meets former President Dalia Grybauskaitė of the Republic of Lithuania

On the morning of May 22, President Lai Ching-te met with former President Dalia Grybauskaitė of the Republic of Lithuania. Stating that he would continue to safeguard Taiwan’s freedom and democracy and maintain peace and stability in the region, President Lai expressed hope that Taiwan and Lithuania will strengthen cooperation and deepen our friendship to benefit our peoples and contribute to the international community.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

I extend a warm welcome to former President Grybauskaitė, who is leading a delegation to Taiwan for the inauguration of myself and Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao. Your visit not only demonstrates Lithuania’s deep friendship with Taiwan, but also helps advance exchanges between our countries.

This past March, then-Vice President-elect Hsiao visited Lithuania. There, she met with Speaker of the Seimas (parliament) Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen and other leaders from different parties, and was deeply touched by Lithuania’s support for Taiwan. I sincerely thank all those in Lithuania who offered such a generous reception to her delegation.

Over the past several years, exchanges between Taiwan and Lithuania have grown closer and closer. Particularly since Taiwan opened a representative office in Lithuania in 2021, our countries have actively broadened our cooperation in fields including semiconductors, laser technology, agriculture, and financial technology.

As we now confront rapid changes in the global landscape and geostrategic climate, Taiwan and Lithuania both face many major challenges. Moving forward, I will continue to safeguard Taiwan’s freedom and democracy and maintain peace and stability in the region. I also hope that Taiwan and Lithuania can strengthen cooperation, deepen our friendship, and jointly contribute to the international community.

I once again thank former President Grybauskaitė and her delegation for visiting and for joining us as we welcome a new chapter in our nation’s development. I believe that, with your support, Taiwan and Lithuania will discover more opportunities for cooperation in various fields. Let us move forward together on the international stage and work to further benefit our peoples.

Former President Grybauskaitė then delivered remarks. The former president said that she watched the ceremony with a very deep appreciation for our people for choosing President Lai and Vice President Hsiao as it is a continuation of democracy and of the efforts of Taiwan’s political parties to invest in the country’s future.

Noting that smaller countries living in the neighborhood of large ones which are sometimes not very friendly, former President Grybauskaitė said, we know how to survive, how to be and become resilient, and how to fight for ourselves. This, she said, we can learn from each other, exchange our experiences, and support each other.

Former President Grybauskaitė expressed her hope that our country and our people can trust and build the democracy, and to use high-quality democracy to further the prosperity of and respect for our country, and for us to be known and secured in the world.

Former President Grybauskaitė noted that from her experience, what is most important is patience, strength and commitment, as well as the readiness to sacrifice for our country and for our people, and she believes people will know it and support it.

The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Lithuanian Representative to Taiwan Paulius Lukauskas.