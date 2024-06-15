TAIWAN, June 15 - Presidential Office thanks G7 members for supporting peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and Taiwan’s international participation

Following a communiqué issued by the leaders of the G7, which reaffirmed that maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is indispensable to international security and prosperity, as well as supported Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations, Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) on June 15 expressed sincere thanks to the G7 members on behalf of the Presidential Office for once again demonstrating support for these issues through concrete actions.

Spokesperson Kuo indicated that the communiqué also reemphasized opposition to any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or coercion, and expressed concern about China’s actions in the South China Sea and its repeated obstruction of countries’ high seas freedom of navigation.

Spokesperson Kuo stated that Taiwan stands on the frontline of the defense of democracy and is a responsible member of the region and the international community. Although Taiwan faces external gray-zone military threats and hybrid economic and political coercion from China, the spokesperson said, Taiwan will continue to cooperate with like-minded countries to jointly safeguard the universal values of democracy, freedom, the rule of law, and respect for human rights.