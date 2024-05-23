Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Size is expected to grow by 2032, estimated DelveInsight

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Report

• The Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy market size in the 7MM might increase at a CAGR of 3.59%. An increase in the Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy diagnosed prevalence and the expected approval of emerging therapies are the primary factors driving the growth of the Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy market.

• The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) in the 7MM were found to be 337,013 in 2020.

• The epidemiology model of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy is based on the various published literature related to cirrhosis and its hospitalization. We also conducted interviews with the key opinion leaders (KOLs) to fill the gaps and confirm the findings of the secondary search.

• Assessments as per DelveInsight analysis, the US accounted for the majority of Hepatic Encephalopathy cases in the 7MM with 205,018 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2020.

• The age‐specific data revealed that the highest number of Hepatic Encephalopathy people affected with was found in the age group of 45–54 years, while people <25 years are the least affected.

• Assessments as per DelveInsight’s analysts show that the majority of cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy are males. There was a total of 149,048 male and 55,970 female cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy in 2020 in the United States.

• The leading Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Companies working in the market include Salix Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, Axcella Health, Inc., Umecrine Cognition, Mallinckrodt Therapeutics, Vedanta Biosciences, and Patricia Bloom, and others.

• Promising Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Therapies in the various stages of development include Rifaximin, Lactulose, ornithine phenylacetate, and others.

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Outlook

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Overview

Hepatic encephalopathy (HE) is a brain disorder that develops in some individuals with liver disease. HE presents as a spectrum of neuropsychiatric symptoms ranging from subtle fluctuating cognitive impairment to coma and is a significant contributor to morbidity in patients with liver disease. It is observed in acute liver failure, liver bypass procedures – for example, shunt surgery and trans-jugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt – and cirrhosis, classified as Type A, B, and C HE, respectively. Pathogenesis is linked with ammonia and glutamine production

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Epidemiology Segmentation

• Total Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Epidemiological Insights

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Treatment Landscape

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy management includes treating patients with acute HE episodes, preventing HE recurrence, and identifying and managing precipitating factors associated with HE development. The two primary forms of medical therapy for HE are nonabsorbable disaccharides (i.e., lactitol and lactulose) and nonabsorbable antibiotics (i.e., rifaximin). The hyperammonemia and inflammation that occurs due to urea breakdown in cirrhotics have led to the development of HE treatments that target gut bacteria. Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy treatment approved by the USFDA and some unapproved treatments are available for use. It is important to remember that in patients with cirrhosis and portosystemic shunting, skeletal muscle mass and renal clearance are vital to neurotoxin clearance.

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Marketed Drugs

• Xifaxan: Salix Pharmaceuticals/Bausch Health

Xifaxan (rifaximin) tablets (550 mg) developed and marketed by Salix Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of Valeant Pharmaceuticals), were indicated for the reduction in risk of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) recurrence in patients ≥ 18 years of age. It is also being marketed to treat Travelers’ Diarrhea and IBS-D (Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea). Salix is exploring the potential additional indications, formulations, and clinical trials, and co-promotion arrangements for Xifaxan to capitalize on the potential for Xifaxan, including development programs in Crohn’s disease and liver disease.

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Emerging Drugs Profile

• AXA1665: Axcella Health, Inc.

AXA1665—Axcella’s product candidate for a reduction in risk of recurrent Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy—is a composition of eight amino acids and derivatives designed to target multiple metabolic pathways intersecting key organ systems, including the liver, muscle, and gut. In prior clinical studies, this oral product candidate was safe, and well-tolerated, and demonstrated the potential to improve ammonia handling, physical function, amino acid balance, and neurocognition with a safe and well-tolerated profile. Axcella conducted two studies for AXA1665: AXA1665-001 and AXA1665-002.

• GR3027 (Golexanolone): Umecrine Cognition

Umecrine Cognition, a Karolinska Development (KDEV), is developing novel GR3027 (golexanolone), an orally administrated small molecule to treat patients diagnosed with HE. Golexanolone is a GABAA-receptor modulating steroid antagonist (GAMSA) designed to antagonize positive GABAA-receptor modulation by endogenous neuroactive steroids.

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Drugs Market

The Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Drugs Market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years as more targeted therapies receive regulatory approval and enter clinical practice. Additionally, ongoing research efforts aimed at better understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy signaling in Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy are likely to uncover new therapeutic targets and further expand treatment options for patients.

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Outlook

The report's outlook on the Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy market aids in developing a comprehensive understanding of historical, current, and projected trends. This is achieved by examining the influence of existing Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy therapies, unmet needs, as well as drivers, barriers, and the demand for advanced technology. This section provides detailed insights into the trends of each marketed Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy drug and late-stage pipeline therapy. It assesses their impact based on various factors such as annual therapy costs, inclusion/exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rates, market demand, patient population growth, covered patient segments, anticipated launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, and input from key opinion leaders. The analyzed Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy market data are presented concisely through relevant tables and graphs to offer a clear overview of the market dynamics.

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Drugs Uptake

The drug chapter of the Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy report provides a comprehensive analysis of both marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs for this condition. It delves into the details of clinical trials, pharmacological actions, agreements, collaborations, approvals, patents, and advantages, and disadvantages of each drug, as well as the latest news and press releases related to Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy.

Scope of the Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Companies- Salix Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, Axcella Health, Inc., Umecrine Cognition, Mallinckrodt Therapeutics, Vedanta Biosciences, and Patricia Bloom, and others.

• Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Therapies- Rifaximin, Lactulose, ornithine phenylacetate, and others.

• Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Dynamics: Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Drivers and Barriers

• Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Ongoing Clinical Trials Analysis

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy

4. Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy: Market Overview at a Glance

5. Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy: Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Treatment

11. Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Marketed Products

12. Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Emerging Therapies

13. Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight