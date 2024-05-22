State Visit of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan His Excellency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, 22 to 24 May 2024

President of Kazakhstan His Excellency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a State Visit to Singapore from 22 to 24 May 2024. This will be President Tokayev’s first State Visit to Singapore and will strengthen Singapore’s ties with a key Central Asian state.

President Tokayev will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana on 23 May and call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who will host a State Banquet in his honour. President Tokayev will separately meet Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, who will also host lunch for President Tokayev and his delegation. On 24 May, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet President Tokayev. President Tokayev will also deliver the 46th Singapore Lecture organised by ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, which will be moderated by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. This year’s Lecture is titled “Kazakhstan and Role of Middle Powers: Fostering Security, Stability and Sustainable Development”.

President Tokayev will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister His Excellency Murat Nurtleu, Assistant to President for External Affairs His Excellency Erzhan Kazykhan, Minister of Science and Higher Education His Excellency Sayasat Nurbek, Minister of Justice His Excellency Azamat Yeskarayev, Minister of Transport His Excellency Marat Karabayev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry His Excellency Zhaslan Madiyev, and Akim (Governor) of Almaty Region His Excellency Marat Sultangaziyev.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

22 MAY 2024